Drunk and drugged drivers ‘heavily targeted’ under new road policing programme

Drunk drivers and drugged drivers will be “heavily targeted” under a new road policing investment programme (RPIP) designed to improve safety on the roads, Transport Minister Simeon Brown has announced Sunday.

Costed at $1.3 billion, the RPIP package includes:

Increased alcohol breath tests with a target of 3.3 million roadside alcohol breath tests per year.

A focus on high-risk times with a requirement that 65% of breath tests are done at high or extreme alcohol risk times.

Funding to deliver and implement roadside drug testing with a target of 50,000 tests per year once the new regime is implemented.

Focusing speed offences on open roads and high-risk locations.

Performance-based funding to ensure targets are met.

Brown said the RPIP shows a “significant step up” in road policing, with a focus on seven key areas over the next three years targeting investment towards the highest contributing factors in fatal crashes.

“This plan has a clear focus on outcomes and has clear targets to ensure Police are focused on the most high-risk times, behaviours, and locations,” Brown said in a release.

“Alcohol and drugs are the number one contributing factor in fatal road crashes in New Zealand. Over 2019-2022, crashes involving drug drivers claimed the lives of an average of 105 people each year and represented around 30 per cent of all road deaths.

“The plan increases the alcohol breath testing target from 3 million tests to 3.3 million tests per year and introduces a new target for at least 65 per cent of alcohol breath tests to be undertaken during the most high and extreme alcohol risk vtimes.”

Brown said $72 million has been set aside over three years for incentive payments to police to ensure performance against speed, alcohol and drug enforcement targets.

The minister said spending more money will not in itself deliver better results but that the government is determined to see there is a turnaround in road safety.