‘We believe in freedom‘ Palau backs Taiwan sovereignty despite pressures from China

President Surangel Whipps says he’s open to maintaining a friendly relationship with China, but not at the expense of Palau’s Taiwan ties.

Palau is one of 12 Pacific countries that supports Taiwan as a sovereign state.

But pressure from China has complicated efforts to maintain a positive relationship, putting strain on the country’s economic development.

The president told the media that China has taken lengthy measures to exclude the country and has openly reported to its national news outlets that Palau as an “unsafe place, a place you shouldn’t go visit”.

“We have a relationship with Taiwan and of course, our relationship is something that China has openly told us that is illegal and that we shouldn’t recognise Taiwan.”

He explained China has said, “With us the sky is the limit. We can give everything you need”.

‘We have values and we have partnerships’

Despite the pressure from China, Whipps is determined to uphold a relationship with Taiwan and is also open to developing a relationship with China.

“We’re willing to be China’s friend. But it’s not at the expense of our relationship with Taiwan. The relationship we have with Taiwan we treasure.”

Whipps said China denied Palau entry into the PATA (Pacific Asia Travel Association) meeting in Macau before attending the inauguration of the President of Taiwan.

“These things kind of just coincide with each other. It’s a reality that we face and we of course appreciate the depth of our partners like Taiwan whose increased the number of flights to Palau.“

He said it’s unfortunate that China is trying to influence them.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters respects Palau’s relationship Taiwan and says countries should have the freedom and liberty to make their own decisions without criticism of their neighbour.

“That’s their decision and we respect it. We would hope everybody around the world respects that decision.”