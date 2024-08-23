Te Tai Tokerau rangatira Te Ihi Adrian Tito died aged 83

Kaumātua Te Ihi Adrian Tito passed away aged 83 in Whangārei Hospital, surrounded by whānau, friends and colleagues on Friday.

He will be returning to his marae, Tangiterōria Marae, later today where he will be lying in state.

On a social media post, Tangiterōria Marae grieved the loss of one of their rangatira.

“A rangatira, revered elder and respected figure within our whānau, marae, hapū, iwi, and across Te Tai Tokerau.

“Matua Te Ihi was a beacon of wisdom and strength, guiding us with his deep knowledge of our culture and traditions.

“His contributions will be remembered, and his absence leaves a profound void. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the whānau during this sad time.

“As we mourn his loss, we also celebrate his life and the enduring impact he has had on us all. His spirit will live on in our hearts,” it said.

Tito was a kaumātua and chief of tikanga at Whangārei Hospital, having served his people and whānau for two decades.

Te Whatu Ora Northland’s Facebook page said his cultural influence in hospitals around Northland had been invaluable to many.

“His cultural footprint and the narrative he shared from his hapū and iwi have become a testament to the Whangārei Hospital site, Pukauakaua. He was a champion of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and equity in his work and service to all people who have been cared for in Whangārei and other hospital sites.

“Te Ihi stood for many hapū and iwi matters and facilitated and navigated challenging processes for the benefit of his whānau, hapū and iwi.

“Matua Te Ihi will leave the corridors of the hospital he was familiar with, to return home to his people and whānau of Te Parawhau, leaving behind him a significant contribution to health and wellness in Northland,” the marae wrote.

Tito will be lying in state on Tangiterōria Marae, Tirarau Te Whare Tūpuna, 95 Pukehuia Road, Tangiterōria, Kaipara, Northland.