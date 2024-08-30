Kiingi Tuheitia: Winston Peters leads government condolences

Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters has led the government’s condolences for Kiingi Tuheitia this morning.

“It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of the king”, Peters said in a statement this morning, “and we express sympathies and prayers to the Kingitanga family and Tainui people.”

Peters honoured the Māori King’s mahi, saying “Kīngi Tūheitia had served and provided leadership to Kingitanga for just over 18 years.”

“The news is especially saddening having only recently marked the koroneihana celebrations at Tūrangawaewae,” Peters said this morning.