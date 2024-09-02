Boy, 8, dies following violent altercation, man charged with murder

Police at the scene in Bader. Photo: RNZ / Natalie Akoorie

This article was first published by RNZ.

A 37-year-old man has been charged with the murder of an eight-year-old boy in Hamilton.

Police were called to an address in the suburb of Bader about 5.20pm on Sunday afternoon, after reports of a violent altercation.

Three people were taken to hospital - the boy, and two adults who were moderately and seriously injured.

The child died last night in hospital.

Hamilton City field crime manager Inspector Darrell Harpur said the man was taken into custody at the scene.

Police have now launched a homicide investigation, he said.

“Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to what happened, however will remain in the area as they continue a scene examination and further inquiries,” Harpur said.

At the house at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, washing could be seen hanging on the line in the back yard.

A child’s bike, barbecue and an old fridge were among items strewn in the front yard.

Neighbours said loud music and parties could often be heard coming from the house, with a man doing renovation work nearby saying he had been warned the house was used by a gang.

Another neighbour said she knew the family but would not comment, saying the family had requested she not say anything.

A furniture removal truck also sat in the driveway of the home.

The man accused is due to appear in court today.

- RNZ