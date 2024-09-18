How I am Hope wants to tackle climate anxiety among rangatahi

Youth mental health advocate group I Am Hope has commissioned a New Zealand first study, revealing rangatahi between 18-25 years old are severely affected by “climate anxiety”.

To launch the findings, I Am Hope is launching the I Am Climate Hope Tour. Founding ambassador Mike King will embark on a 5000 km journey around Aotearoa on an electric UBCO motorbike. The tour will begin in Auckland on October 1, with stops in various towns, including Cape Reinga and Bluff before returning to Auckland towards the end of October.

Video: Supplied / I Am Hope

A total of 600 people filled out an online survey. It found 60% considered climate change the most important issue globally and 42% saw it as the biggest problem in Aotearoa. Nearly 150 people who took part in the study said it impacted their mental health.

<i><b>It’s depressing to think that I may not have a future free from extreme weather and having to work hard to correct the previous generations mistakes. It shouldn’t be us fixing it, it should be them.</b></i> — Rangatahi A

<i><b>The frequent occurrence of extreme weather scares me.</b></i> — Rangatahi B

<i><b>I feel like climate change impacts my mental health as I tend to worry a lot about what could happen and then reading facts about what we are doing to the world really scares me and makes me worried.</b></i> — Rangatahi C

These are some of the views expressed by the rangatahi.

Almost 35% felt worried, scared or anxious about it and over a third experienced regular stress. Over half expressed a sense of moral duty to address climate change, with many also feeling the government and industries weren’t doing enough, which in turn added to their frustration and helplessness.

“This research paints a disturbing picture of the mental health crisis brewing among our rangatahi, driven by climate anxiety,” King said. “It’s clear that their wellbeing is deeply intertwined with the health of our planet. Our Climate Hope Tour acknowledges these fears and offers hope and tangible solutions for a sustainable future.

“We want to meet people from all walks of life, listen to them and hear their concerns. We want to let them know that we are here to support them, and show that together, we can face these challenges,” he said.

I Am Climate Hope tour. Photo: supplied / I Am Hope

Ubco, a New Zealand electric utility motorbike company, is supplying the wheels King will use for his tour across Aotearoa.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of the I Am Climate Hope tour, providing sustainable transport solutions with our electric bikes,” Ubco general manager Grant Payton said. “This journey aligns perfectly with our mission to make a positive impact on the environment, and we’re proud to support an initiative that addresses both climate action and mental health in New Zealand’s youth.”

Ara Ake and Genesis are also sponsoring the tour.

For more information on the I Am Climate Hope tour, destination list, and to follow the journey, visit www.rideforhope.co.nz