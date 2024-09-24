Culinary community service experience at Whangārei Corrections

An initiative at Whangārei Corrections is helping individuals on community work sentences by teaching them valuable cooking skills while they complete their court-ordered hours.

These cooking classes focus on creating cost-effective, nutritious meals, equipping participants with the tools they need to prepare wholesome food for their whānau.

Interventions coordinator Julian Scott emphasises the positive impact of the programme.

“They don’t have an easy life; they have faced many challenges. This is three hours where they can suspend all of that,” he explains.

The classes have provided at least 12 people on the programme a supportive environment, allowing them to escape their daily struggles and find joy in cooking.

“At the end of it, they’re floating on air,” Scott says.

“They’ve achieved something they didn’t know they could. It’s just joyful.”

‘Constructive way to give back’

Over the past six weeks, participants have gathered every Friday to learn new recipes and cooking techniques.

The classes prioritise healthy, budget-friendly meals, enabling participants to prepare nutritious dishes for their families. Probation officer Arlene Gabb highlights the unique aspects of the programme:

“The difference with our classes is that they are learning in a culturally safe environment. They can feel relaxed and don’t have to worry about making mistakes because, in our kitchen, you can’t do anything wrong.”

With more than 11,000 individuals serving community work sentences across Aotearoa, Gabb believes this initiative offers a constructive way for participants to give back to their communities. She encourages healthier choices, explaining that for the same price as cheap, processed sausages, participants can buy chicken breasts to create nutritious meals.

One anonymous participant said, “I’m learning new things about making meals taste nicer, like using mayo and different dipping sauces.” Scott recalls the enthusiasm of the participants: “On the very first day, one person said, ‘This is so good, I am going to make this for my whānau all weekend,’ and they did!”

The programme has now concluded, and the fruits of their labour are visible through a cookbook they have created from their culinary creations.