24 homes repaired in Wairoa after being damaged in Cyclone Gabrielle

24 homes in cyclone-devastated Wairoa have been fully repaired with Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa officially handing the last five back this week.

The initiative was part of a broader commitment to ensure that affected homes are warm, safe, and healthy.

According to Chairman of Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa, Leon Symes, 70 percent of the homes were occupied by Māori, with more than 30% being rental properties, and over 35 percent of all homes in Wairoa were damaged in the cyclone and the June floods.

Three local Māori building companies were used for the repairs: M K Tipoki Building, Red Antler Building, and Ngawari Homes. With local subcontractors completing essential services, including electrical work, plumbing, painting, and flooring installation.

Not only have the homes been repaired but Wairoa Recovery – Red Cross supplied furniture and whiteware to fill the homes and Te Whare Marie o Tapuae contributed heat pumps and insulation support to keep them warm.

Homeowner, Huki Henare, and Red Antler bulding contractor, Hemi Taylor. Photo: supplied / Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa

“It’s encouraging to see whānau returning to their homes after 18 months of displacement. However, there is still much work to be done to tackle the housing crisis in Wairoa, especially with hundreds still affected by Cyclone Gabrielle and the flooding in June,” said Symes.

In Budget 2024, the government committed $140 million to build 1,500 social housing units, and Symes is advocating for Wairoa to be prioritised in the coalition’s plans.

“Investment in housing not only addresses immediate shelter needs but also stimulates school attendance, economic growth, and job creation within the community. Our current home repairs programme exemplifies how we can provide pathways to trades for rangatahi and whānau, fostering skill development and employment opportunities.”

For now, Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa is going to focus on assisting whānau whose homes on the south side of the river were affected by June’s flooding.

“We remain dedicated to addressing the housing crisis and understand that meaningful change requires collaboration between government agencies, community organizations, and stakeholders. Together, we can pave the way for a brighter future for all residents.”