NZ Navy ship on fire and sinking - report

The NZ Navy ship which ran aground off the Samoan island of Upolu is on fire and sinking, according to The Post.

Flames and smoke were confirmed to be coming from the HMNZS Manawanui by the Samoa Fire and Emergency Services Authority on Sunday morning, it said.

The Post reported that a New Zealander in Samoa, Dave Poole, had told them he had driven to the scene and watched the ship about a nautical mile off the coast “lying on its side, smoke pouring out” and then “slowly sink”.

All of the crew and passengers on the ship had already made it to safety in Samoa.

The ship ran aground while surveying a reef near the village of Siumu, on the southern side of Upolu, at 10.45pm Saturday.