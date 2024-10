Franque hasn't been seen since Wednesday 2 October. Photo: NZ Police

Police say they have located missing 12-year-old, Franque, who’s been missing from her Manurewa home since October 2.

“The 12-year-old girl who was reported missing in Manurewa yesterday has been found safe and well,” the Police said in a statement today..

“Police wish to thank the public for their assistance.”

Police appealed to the public on Tuseday to help find her, believing she was either in Whangārei, or in the south Auckland area, possibly in Manurewa, Papakura, Pukekohe or Papatoetoe.