Petone’s proposed name change to Pito One now sits with Minister

The New Zealand Geographic Board has referred a proposal to rename the Lower Hutt suburb of Petone to the Minister for Land Information.

Chris Penk will have the final say on if the suburb returns to its former name of Pito One.

The proposal was made to Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa/New Zealand Geographic Board by The Wellington Tenths Trust and the Palmerston North Māori Reserve Trust.

Late last year, City Council voted to support the name change, with other iwi groups from around the region voicing support as well.

The Chair of the Palmerston North Māori Reserve Trust Liz Mellish said the change is something local iwi have wanted for a long time.

“It really just gives people a sense of belonging. For those people that are concerned by it it’s a slight adjustment to get the pronunciation right, but if you say Petone no ones going to worry about it or attack or be aggressive about it, we certainly don’t want to be. This is just righting a historical wrong,” she said.

Liz Mellish, Chair of the Palmserston North Māori Reserve Trust. Photo: Supplied by Te Wharewaka o Pōneke

Early correspondence and maps show the use of Pitoni, Pito One, Pito-One and Pitoone, however, over time Petone became commonly used.

Mellish said the name was spelt wrong during the period of settlement and now is the time to correct it.

“I know that Petone, often said as Pet One, has been common for over a hundred years I totally get that, and change is a little perturbing and it can be expensive if suddenly you change all your letterhead but I think it is one of those names that will become comfortable over time.

“There are various businesses, particularly on Jackson Street, that have already changed their names to recognise the te reo name of Pito One.”

Mellish is confident that the Minister will understand the desire for change and back the proposal.

Returning Petone to its former name will enable future generations to have a strong sense of place, she said.

The name Pito One refers to the practice of burying pito (umbilical cords) in the one (sand). The suburb took the name of the pā of Hōniana Te Puni, a rangatira of Te Āti Awa.

“Pito One pā, which was Hōniana Te Puni’s pā, is pretty important in the history of Te Whanganui a Tara and te Upoko o te Ika, but also to Aotearoa. Two hundred people lived at Pito One pā, it was the largest pā around the harbour and Te Puni was the paramount chief,” Mellish said.

Te Puni was pivotal in the settlement of Wellington, so the name Pito One has huge significance in the story of the formation of New Zealand, she said.

The Geographic Board opened the proposal up for public consultation in June, with the consultation window closing in September.

There is no statutory timeframe or deadline for the Minister to make a final decision on the name change.

