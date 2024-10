This article first appeared on RNZ.

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown has announced he plans to appoint a Crown Observer to Wellington City Council

It comes after news the council will now be required to rewrite its 2024-34 Long Term Plan following a back-track on the sale of shares in the city’s airport.

Ministers have been threatening to intervene at the council, calling it a “shambles”.

The council has called an urgent meeting for Monday afternoon.

- RNZ