Tongan seasonal workers who had just flown into NZ injured after bus rolls

A bus which rolled on a road between Rotorua and Taupō, injuring several people, was carrying seasonal workers who had only just arrived in New Zealand.

The bus crash happened at the intersection of Broadlands and Allen roads, shortly before 7.30am on Sunday.

Hato Hone St John Ambulance earlier said 31 people on board were assessed and treated by ambulance crews — 12 were taken to various hospitals, including some in a serious condition.

In a statement to Stuff, Immigration New Zealand national manager Pacific Mike Sorensen confirmed that the accident involved a bus carrying 30 Tongan Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) workers.

The workers had arrived in New Zealand on Sunday morning and were travelling to Hawke’s Bay to start work with their employer, Mr Apple, Sorensen said.

Sorensen said they understood 13 of the workers were taken to various hospitals.

Some were expected to be discharged later on Sunday, and transported to Hawke’s Bay.

“The remaining 17 people have now continued on their journey to Hawke’s Bay,” Sorensen said.

Immigration New Zealand’s RSE Engagement Partner was working closely with Mr Apple and Tongan authorities to provide assistance and support following the crash.

“Our thoughts and best wishes go out to the individuals and families affected by this accident.”

Police on Sunday morning said the road was blocked and was expected to remain so for some time.

Earlier, St John said four ambulances, two helicopters, one rapid response unit, one manager and four clinical support vehicles had been dispatched to respond to the crash.

Five patients in a minor condition were taken to Taupō Hospital via ambulance.

One patient in a minor condition, three in a moderate condition, and one in a serious condition were transported to Rotorua Hospital via ambulance.

One patient in a moderate condition and one in a serious condition were airlifted to Waikato Hospital, the St John spokesperson said.

St John had at least 25 staff on the ground responding to the crash earlier on Sunday morning, and had also sent an additional Major Incident Support Team vehicle to attend.

Diversions are in the area and are expected to remain in place for some time, police said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

