‘We wanted to do it in a respectful way’ – English captain on haka response

This article was first published by RNZ.

English captain Jamie George wanted to respond to the haka “in a respectful way”, he confirmed after the All Blacks’ 24-22 win at Allianz Stadium (Twickenham) on Sunday morning. After a week of controversy surrounding the pre-match challenge, George’s England team advanced to halfway to meet the All Blacks, who in turn came forward, so the two sides were only a few metres apart.

“As ever, in terms of a response to the haka, we always wanted to do it in a very respectful way,” George said.

He also confirmed that the response wasn’t due to England squad member Joe Marler’s comments on social media earlier this week, which ignited a firestorm of debate.

“I spoke with the senior players, I spoke with Steve (Borthwick, England coach) and it wasn’t a reaction to Joe. I had actually spoken to Joe about the possibility of doing it, and he enjoys putting things on social media, so that was how that went,” George said.

“I was very thankful for Joe for that, I told him that today,” he joked.

As well as the English side advancing, the haka was met with the usual thunderous rendition of ‘Swing Low’ by the 82,000-strong Twickenham crowd.

“I thought the atmosphere was electric. New Zealand advancing as well, I think that just adds to the theatre, adds to the spectacle and I think everyone at the Allianz Stadium today massively enjoyed the atmosphere.”

All Black captain Scott Barrett was appreciative of the English challenge.

“I think the week showed there’s going to be plenty of feeling between the teams. We expected a strong challenge, even before the whistle. It was great, you could feel the atmosphere and it was a special moment,” Barrett said.

The usual talk around the haka that always comes up when the All Blacks play England was a lot louder this week due to Marler’s posts, in which he called the haka “ridiculous” and that “it needs binning”. Marler later contritely apologised and said that he was meaning that teams advancing on the haka should be allowed.

The actions may hit both teams in the pocket, though. According to World Rugby regulations, any team doing a pre-match challenge must do so on their 10-metre line, while the team receiving it must stay on theirs. Teams have been fined in the past for intentionally breaking this rule, including Marler’s own England side, before they famously defeated the All Blacks in the 2019 World Cup semi-final.

