Police set up major ops centre to to monitor hīkoi

This article was first published by RNZ.

Police have set up a major operations centre to monitor the national hīkoi opposing the Treaty Principles bill.

Superintendent Kelly Ryan told Morning Report‘s Ingrid Hipkiss the ops centre will provide oversight for hīkoi events throughout Aotearoa, as well as communications and logistical support.

She did not give exact numbers of how many police are being deployed, but said a number were assigned across each police district, with others on standby, “so we can scale up or scale back as required”.

Police were planning for 10,000-25,000 people in the march, and had been working with iwi leads for the hikoi for a number of weeks, she said.

They had a commitment from those leaders for a peaceful hikoi, “and we’re planning for that”, she said.

Police are “very agile” and are well versed at dealing with protests, “so we can deal with any contingency”, she says.

Morning Report host Ingrid Hipkiss asked if their planning had included other groups getting involved, with other motivations, such as Gaza protest groups or gangs.

Ryan said this was quite possible, but police planned for those things.

Hipkiss asked if police was expecting traffic disruption.

“Our message to the public is there will be some likely disruption as it moves through centres but we’re planning to safely facilitate them through so there will be minimal disruption to the public.”

- RNZ