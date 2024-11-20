Wellington businesses report busy Hīkoi trading day

During the hīkoi thousands walked through the capital's CBD to Parliament then back to Waitangi Park. Photo: RNZ / Krystal Gibbens

This article was first published by RNZ.

“Similar to an All Blacks test match.”

That’s how one Wellington business described their roaring trade during yesterday’s te Hīkoi mō te tiriti event.

Police estimate 42,000 people turned up for the demonstration to voice opposition to the ACT Party’s Treaty Principals Bill.

Whilst many in the crowd were celebrating their collective effort - businesses were also celebrating the number of patrons supporting them during the event.

During the demonstration thousands walked through the capital’s CBD to Parliament then back to Waitangi Park along the waterfront where a concert was held to celebrate the day.

Karaka Cafe is situated along the waterfront near Te Papa where many walked past.

Managing director of Manaaki Management, which owns the café, Paul Retimanu said their business started early yesterday just after 5am.

Retimanu said they had a lot of customers till about 10am then the crowds returned again at around 1pm.

“We were incredibly busy, probably one of the busiest days that we’ve definitely had in the last three years.”

He said by about midday they had sold just under 500 cups of coffee and tea.

Their trade was similar to what they would see when an All Blacks test match was hosted in the city, Retimanu said.

It was reported yesterday that 40,000 people went through Wellington train station - 23,000 more than a normal day.

Metlink said it was their busiest day on record with 84,000 rail journeys and 80,000 bus trips.

Trax bar and café served inside the station.

Their cafe manager Judy May said she had never seen a bigger line outside their café.

“It was just massive, the whole train station was packed from the front to the back, everyone was trying to squeeze out of the trains.”

May said the day was tiring but noted she “wouldn’t change it for anything”.

Trax café manager Judy May and General Manager Sean Johnson. Photo: RNZ/Nick James

Trax General Manager Sean Johnson told RNZ the crowd was peaceful and friendly.

It was phenomenal amount of people coming through the station, Johnson said.

“We had every staff member we could have working morning and evening.”

The cafe probably made double the amount of money they had ever done, he said.

Trinity Group owns the Trinity and Cambridge Hotels in Wellington.

Their Managing Director Jeremy Smith said both their hotels were completely full.

“David Seymour, I heard him joking saying that a big positive out of the hīkoi was that he fuelled the city up with people which is sort of long overdue so yeah look it was great having so many people in town.”

The performance of their business spoke to the wider value of engaging events in the city, Smith said.

Restaurant Association Chief Executive Marisa Bidois told RNZ the majority of their members saw an increase in trade from yesterday’s demonstration while others experienced no change or a slight decline.

By Nick James of RNZ.