Gang patch ban: The first 24 hours

The first arrest was made just three minutes after the law came into effect on Thursday, with police reporting 12 people have been caught out on the first day of the new gang patch ban.

The new law, which bans gang patches in public places, came into force just after midnight Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Basham said there had been multiple arrests and charges in the first 24 hours of the ban:

Meanwhile, gang members were already adapting their insignia to get around the ban, while others warned of potential violence.

But police and the government were adamant the ban will work and make things safer.

Waitematā

At 7.40pm officers on a foot patrol at the Henderson Night Markets saw a man wearing a sweatshirt with Head Hunters insignia on it.

The 27-year-old man was arrested and charged.

He is scheduled to appear in Waitakere District Court on 27 November.

Counties Manukau

At 10.35am officers patrolling in the Papakura area saw a man outside a Rosehill home wearing a Mangu Kaha patch.

The 51-year-old man initially refused to turn over his patch to officers, but eventually did.

He was arrested and charged with displaying gang insignia in a public place.

He is scheduled to appear in Papakura District Court on 28 November 2024.

Meanwhile, police were called to Porchester Road, Takanini at 1.40pm, after a report a man wearing a gang patch had stolen a vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle nearby and then the alleged offender, a 51-year-old Mangu Kaha member, in Ōtara.

Waikato

Hamilton police saw a man wearing a t-shirt featuring Mongrel Mob insignia walking into a fast food restaurant on Lynden Court at 2pm.

The 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with displaying gang insignia in a public place, and his t-shirt was seized by officers.

He is scheduled to appear in Hamilton District Court on 28 November.

Meanwhile 11.15pm onofficers who were doing a traffic stop on Tristram Street saw the driver was wearing a Mongrel Mob cap.

The cap was seized and the 35-year-old man was issued a summons to appear on a charge of displaying gang insignia in public.

Bay of Plenty

Tauranga police received a report of a patched gang member riding a motorcycle with no plates on State Highway 29 at 11.40am.

Officers who later saw the same motorcycle leaving an Arataki address undertook a search of the address, where they located a Greazy Dog patch and helmet.

These were seized and a 44-year-old man will be summonsed to appear in court on a later date, charged with displaying gang insignia in a public place and driving while suspended.

Meanwhile, Rotorua police arrested a 20-year-old man on Ngongotaha Road at 3.10pm for breach of bail.

The man was wearing a t-shirt with Mongrel Mob insignia on it and was also in possession of a number of weapons.

The t-shirt and weapons were seized, and the man has been charged with displaying gang insignia in public and possession of offensive weapons.

He is scheduled to appear in Rotorua District Court on Friday.

Eastern district

The first person to be caught out by the law was a 51-year-old Napier man.

He was stopped by police in Southampton Street, Hastings at 12.03am, after officers saw a large Mongrel Mob sign on the dashboard of his car.

The man was issued a summons to appear in court at a later date for displaying gang insignia in public and the sign has been confiscated.

At 11.05am, Wairoa Police stopped a car being driven by a patched Mongrel Mob member.

A cap with Mongrel Mob insignia was seized and a 27-year old man was arrested and charged with displaying gang insignia in a public place.

He is scheduled to appear in Wairoa District Court on Friday.

At 1.20pm, Wairoa Police saw a man wearing a t-shirt showing Mongrel Mob insignia at a business on Paul Street.

The t-shirt was seized and the 45-year-old man was arrested and charged with displaying gang insignia in public.

The man is also facing charges of burglary and receiving stolen property and is scheduled to appear in Gisborne District Court on Friday.

Police also saw a man wearing a Mongrel Mob cap at a service station on Havelock Road, Havelock North at 11.45pm.

The cap was seized and the 35-year-old man was summonsed to appear in court at a later date, charged with displaying gang insignia in public.

Tasman

Police were called to a Stoke address after a patched West Side member was seen wearing a gang patch in public.

Police located the 30-year-old man and seized the gang patch.

The man was summonsed to appear in court at a later date, charged with displaying gang insignia in public.

