The hook up app for fish head lovers

This article was first published by RNZ.

For every kilo of fish that you give to somebody to eat, that’s a kilo of fish still swimming in the ocean, says TV fishing personality Matt Watson.

It’s why he’s been on a mission to connect fish head eaters with fish head catchers for over ten years.

The latest version of his hook-up app for fish head lovers launches Friday.

“It’s kind of like Tinder, we want people to use the free fish heads app, find somebody that they can give their fish heads to, form a relationship they’re reducing waste, and they’re going to get on and hopefully they’ll never need to use the app again, because they’ve found their fish head match,” Watson told RNZ’s Afternoons.

While the app has been around for a while, it was in need of a refresh, he said.

“The developers we were using are no longer around, and we couldn’t get it updated. So, when new versions of Google Maps came out, the app was getting clunky, and I needed some help running it.”

He’s partnered up with LegaSea and the Kai Ika project, which diverts fish heads, frames and offal which were previously going to waste, to bring the app up to date, he said.

“The Kai Ika project, is very similar, except they literally gather and distribute the fish heads as well.

“So by having an efficient app, it means that we can do peer-to-peer gifting of unwanted fish heads and frames and you could get that beautiful thing where you’re going to meet some other cool Kiwis and get to know them through the act of giving.”

As well as getting kai to people that would otherwise go to waste, the app is building bridges between people, he said.

“Two groups of New Zealanders that wouldn’t normally mix; fish head eaters and non-fish head eaters don’t always move in the same social circles.

“It’s like the golf, club and local pub. People not always crossing paths. And there’s been so many stories on the social media pages of people that have formed friendships.”

So how does Watson cook up his fish heads?

“The easiest way to do it is take the gills out, you can leave the wings on, if you’re really fussy, you could scale it.

“I just throw that head and wings on a baking tray, a little bit of olive oil on it. Maybe chop up some onions, squeeze of lemon.”

Bake for 20 minutes and you’re away, he said.

“Just pick it straight out of the roasting dish. All the scraps can go straight back in - no dishes.”

- RNZ