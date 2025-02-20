Tauranga Moana haka group represent Aotearoa in Samoa

Tauranga Kapa Haka performers Te Paringa Tai showcase at the public event hosted by the New Zealand High Commission in Samoa. Photo: NZ High Commission in Samoa / Supplied

A haka group from Tauranga Moana recently had the chance to represent Aotearoa and showcase Māori culture in Samoa.

It was the first time for most of the group, Te Paringa Tai ki Matakana me Rangiwaea, had been to another country.

They performed at six schools in total in Samoa during the four-day trip, as well as visiting the University of Samoa and the New Zealand High Commission.

During their performances they taught the children the art of haka and poi which was exchanged with Siva, traditional Samoa dance, from the children and a powerful rendition of ‘Te Iwi E’.

The group performing at Friendship Park in Samoa. Photo: NZ High Commission in Samoa / Supplied

Julian Rolleston (Tauranga Moana and Ngāti Whakaaue), the male leader for Te Paringa Tai ki Matakana and Rangiwaea said the highlight of the trip was being together as a kapa and making connections with the people of Samoa.

He said it was a great learning opportunity.

“The experience and engagements at the kura ,and for the kaihaka to be able to represent their culture and really understanding and valuing the magic and beauty of te ao Māori and sometimes you get to go outside your doorstep and really appreciate.

“The people of Samoa were very respectful and hospitable and the group felt the aroha from the communities they visited,” Rolleston said.

He said performing in hot weather, which reached up to 33 degrees celsius everyday, was an “experience”.

By Meretuahiahi Molyneux-Glen of RNZ.