Te Matatini: ko Te Rōpū Manutaki te matakahi o te kaupapa

The group, started by Sir Pita Sharples was established in 1968 as a hub for cultural excellence for Māori living in West Auckland.

Te Matatini stalwarts Te Rōpū Manutaki were the first team to perform, breaking the ice and kicking off Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga.

Thousands packed out Pukekura Park today catching a glimpse at the very best of kapa haka, with Te Rōpū Manutaki delivering a strong performance.

Te Rōpū Manutaki: Credit: Te Matatini

Appearing on camera following their performance, Kaitātaki tāne, Anaru Keogh spoke of the impact Tā Pita has on their bracket.

“Rongonui a Papa Pita mo ngā mahi Tū Taua. Ko ia tō mātou taniwha hikuroa. Nō reira ko te whare tū taua, ko Te Rōpū Manutaki, e rua, e rua”

“Ahakoa huri te ao, ko ngā mātāpono o te toa, ko ngā mātāpono i whakatōngia e Pāpā Pita, Whaea Aroha mā, ka ū tonu, ka mau tonu, koira ngā mahi ka arahi i te rōpū Manutaki, ka ārahi i ētahi atu kapa hoki”

Te Rōpū Manutaki is also the catalyst for other groups in the Tāmaki Makaurau region. Those groups include Te Taha Tū and Ngā Tūmanako. Ngā Tumanako kaihaka, Rāniera Kaio acknowledged them and the pressure of being the first group to stand.

“Haramai tetahi ahua i te rōpū tuatahi o Te Matatini ki te Kāhui Maunga nei. Haramai tetahi āhua o te whakatakoto i rātou wero, koia ko Manutaki. Ngā tuākana o Ngā Tūmanako

He mea rerekē tērā ki a mātou. Ka tae ana mātou ki konei, ka tuku i ngā māharaharatanga