Te Ao Māori News is partnering with Aukaha News, Te Reo o Te Uru and Tahu News to bring you news coverage ahead of each competition day this week.

Te Kei is the third group taking the stage, composed of 14 kapa.

Yesterday, Te Matatini Enterprises closed ticket sales for the final day of the national kapa haka competition, with venue bookings reaching capacity.

From 8am, MĀORI+ has live and uninterrupted coverage in Aotearoa, Australia, Fiji and the Pacific Islands.