Te Matatini: Te Tauihu’s role as next Te Matatini host in doubt

The mauri stones were placed for safekeeping under watchful eyes in the wharenui Ngārongo.

Te Tauihu o Te Waka, the Nelson-Marlborough region, was set to host the next Te Matatini festival in 2027, however, given the festival’s growth, there are concerns about their ability to host the event.

As part of the competition, Te Mauri o Te Matatini is typically passed from the current hosts to the next. However, this did not happen.

Speaking to the media immediately after the prizegiving, Te Matatini CEO stated that ‘due diligence’ is still to be completed.

“Before every festival we do our due diligence and this time our due diligence has changed and it has changed because the festival has got so big, it has got massive,” he said.

“We have to have a look at infrastructure, we have to look at transportation, there are so many areas to look at.”

When asked if he had received any requests from another region to host the evenr, he replied, “No, we won’t go there.”

He tono

Nōnā e kauhau ana ki te iwi i te tūnga tuatahi a Mōtai Tangata Rau i puta i te pouako, i a Paraone Gloyne he tono ki ōna huanga o Te Tauihu.

“Kia koutou e ngā hūanga. Ngāti Koata, Ngāti Rārua ērā pekanga o Tainui, anei ngā huanga e tono nei i raro i te mana o tō tātou Kuini.

“Rangitāne, kia peka mai Te Matatini ki roto i a au, i a Tainui Waka hei te rua mano rua tekau mā whitu.”

Mōtai Tangata Rau. Photo: Te Matatini Enterprises

Te Matatini delegate for Te Tauihu, and Tutor of Te Kuru Marutea, Tom Alesana confirmed on Saturday morning that the mauri was not to be handed over at the prizegiving but will instead remain with Te Kāhui Maunga pending a final decision.

Speaking to Te Ao Māori News, he said the rohe is actively working with Te Matatini to address and mitigate any risks associated with hosting in Te Tauihu.

“We will maintain ongoing discussions in the coming weeks, with a conclusion set for April.”

Te Kuru Marutea. Photo: Te Matatini Enterprises.

Te Tauihu kia rite!

Nelson City Māori Ward Councillor, Kahu Pakipaki, says the council have been actively supporting the preparations and delivery of Te Matatini in Whakatū in 2027.

“To demonstrate our commitment, the NCC has included significant funds in the 2024 Long Term Plan to help facilitate the process, including the hiring of new roles to coordinate.

“As yet we have received no commitment from Te Matatini, but we are hopeful and have all our waewae and ringaringa crossed in eager anticipation,” he added.

Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru stepped forward to receive the Mauri.

In 2013, Te Matatini made the decision to restructure the system in which hosts regions were selected.

The system gave each of the 12 rohe in Aotearoa the opportunity to host the national championships once until 2039, removing the significant time and costs associated with the previous competitive bid process.

The host regions and years in the original announcement have been pushed forward two years as the Te Matatini that was scheduled for Tāmaki Makaurau in 2021 was postponed until 2023 due to Covid. The regions confirmed in 2013 can be found below.

Te Tau Ihu (Nelson / Marlborough), 2027

Tainui (Waikato), 2029

Te Taitokerau (Northland), 2031

Rangitaane (Manawatu / Wairarapa), 2033

Mataatua (Bay of Plenty), 2035

Te Tairawhiti (Gisborne / East Coast), 2037

Te Arawa (Rotorua), 2039

Waitaha (Christchurch / Southern), 2041