The Manurewa charity driving change by helping locals get licensed

He whare whakaruruhau kai te puku o Manurewa, ki Tāmaki Makaurau, e ngana ana ki te whakawhanake ake i ōna kainoho.

Ko ‘Waka of caring’ te ingoa o te whare whakaruruhau nei, ā, he kaupapa hou kai te kōkiri i a rātau, e āki ana i ngā kainoho o Manurewa ki te tuhi tātai pūmanawa, whiwhi raihana motukā anō hoki.

Hai tā te pouwhakahaere o te wāhi nei, tā Debbie Munroe nō Ngāti Maniapoto, he kaupapa hiki wairua tēnei mā tētahi hapori ninipa nei.

“You can achieve anything in life; you just need baby steps, don’t rush it.”

Ko wai a Waka of caring?

Nō te tau 2013 tīmata ai te kaupapa nei e kī nei ko Waka of Caring, ka mutu, ko Debbie Munroe te kanohi kitea, poutokomanawa hoki, i roto i aua tau maha.

I tēnei tau i whiwhi i a Waka of caring tētahi puna pūtea e ao ake ai tēnei wawata a Munroe, kia tuhi tātai pūmanawa, kia whiwhi hoki i ngā kainoho a rātou raihana.

“It’s easy to help, because we have the passion, and they really want to learn. But they don’t want to do it anywhere else; they want it so it’s easy, enjoyable, and the end result I just love.”

Me whakanui, kei whakaiti

He papatuhi kua riro i a Waka of Caring kia pai ai te whakatutuki o ngā āhuatanga o te tuhi tātai pūmanawa, whiwhi raihana motuka anō hoki.

Hai tā Munroe, he tokomaha ngā tāngata o tōna hapori e kore e tāea te pānui, te tuhituhi anō hoki, ka mutu, ko tāna he whakanui i tērā hunga, kei riro mā te whakamā rātau e patu.

“It’s all about letting them feel a part of something that doesn’t judge them. You know what I mean; there is so much judgment out there.”

Waka of Caring was a part of 10 other recipients of the Pulse Energy—Powering Your Community Fund.

Waka of caring was awarded a total of $1000 to go towards supporting residents of Manurewa to write CV’s as well as attaining their licenses.

Energy Pulse CEO Sharnie Warren says Energy Pulse is excited to be giving back to the community.

“We’re proud of being community-owned, and the grants program is an extension of our commitment to local communities around New Zealand.

“Powering Your Community is designed to help local groups like Waka for Caring support causes that matter to them.”