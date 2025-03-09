Shrek - Kātahi te Korokē trailer released by Māoriland Productions and DreamWorks Animation

This article was first published on RNZ.

The trailer for a dubbed version of Shrek, called Shrek - Kātahi te Korokē, has been released by Māoriland Productions and DreamWorks Animation.

The world premiere of the dubbed version is set for 27 March at the Māoriland Film Festival in Ōtaki, north of Wellington.

Actor Tuakoi Ohia, who voices Princess Fiona, told Morning Report earlier this week that the re-imagined version had a te ao Māori flavour.

“I think a lot of the lines and a lot of the jokes that were translated fit really well with the way that fluent speakers would understand, so it kind of speaks in a real te ao Māori perspective and it is really hilarious.”

Ohia said she was excited for the film to premiere at the Māoriland Film Festival, which she described as “a wonderful festival, very indigenous-focused, community-focused.”

Shrek just the latest animated film to be dubbed into te reo Māori, with several films including Disney’s Encanto and Moana 2 released last year.

Tickets to the world premiere are on sale now on Iticket.

By RNZ.