InternetNZ dismisses concerns over Hobson’s Pledge’s influence on council and constitution

Since February, membership of the Internet NZ Council has tripled to over 2,000

The InternetNZ Council, which manages the ‘.nz’ domain, has sought to reassure members that right-wing groups will not take over the organisation.

Concerns are mounting over the involvement of conservative groups such as the Free Speech Union and Hobson’s Pledge within the InternetNZ Council, particularly in their push for a new constitution.

However, the council maintains that there is nothing to fear.

InternetNZ is a not-for-profit, open-membership organisation responsible for managing the .nz country code top-level domain.

It also contributes to the development of New Zealand’s internet through policy work, community grants, research, and events.

The proposed constitution follows longstanding concerns about systemic racism within InternetNZ.

However, newly joined council members fear it could shift the organisation’s ethical direction, citing potential pre-existing agendas.

New member and journalist Joe Trinder (Ngāti Awa) argues that the involvement of groups like the Free Speech Union and Hobson’s Pledge risks marginalising Māori voices in the organisation’s decision-making.

“For me what I feel that’s happening in Aotearoa is what I call the ‘MAGAfication’ of Aotearoa.”

“I’ve just seen that we’re getting a gradual decline into becoming a MAGA society.”

However, InternetNZ President, Stephen Judd says there is no need to worry, they are dedicated to creating a safe space for Māori.

“It’s important to make sure we have that level of representation. So, that’s why our proposed constitution includes a number of Māori councilors,” Judd says.

History of systemic racism

In 2021 InternetNZ owned a claim of systemic racism due to a ‘YouTube video containing discriminatory and racist threats, including threats of mass violence against Māori,’ and failed to work to remove the video.

InternetNZ believed they were wrong for the actions which led to an independent review, conducted by Dr Hana O’Regan with the aim of increasing awareness on how systemic racism occurs within the organisation.

However, in a recent members meeting, consulting the current layout of the constitution, some members disagreed with the direction the organisation is heading.

Trinder is certain that the organisation is working towards a better future however the acts of some are dismantling their ‘progress.’

“Some of the people that came into the Zoom meeting wanted to contest the use of Te Tiriti o Waitangi in their constitution.”

During the review, the council adopted new measures to ensure equitable treatment of Māori is executed across the InternetNZ Council.

The review has led to a new constitution, updating a ’30-year-old’ system and making it fit for purpose in society.

This includes the integration of at least three Māori board members on the Council with a Co-Chair model and one of those Chairs being Māori, furthermore, ensuring at least two of the board members are Tiriti/Māori governance experience.

Judd says they welcomed the prospect of having a ‘Tiriti’ centric constitution.

“Going back as far as 2018 the council of InternetNZ resolved to centre Te Tiriti in our work. So, taking that commitment forward into the constitution is just a way of cementing that commitment.”

Conservative groups involvement

InternetNZ is a member-led organisation, meaning any person can join for a $21 fee, and opens the space to all people to vote on the future of the digital sphere in Aotearoa and who governs it.

The Free Speech Union, formed in 2021, aimed at fighting government censorship, clashed with the InternetNZ Council claiming the organisation would become ‘less democratic, more ideological and primed for censorship.’

Following this statement from The Free Speech Union, InternetNZ membership numbers grew from less than 400 to now over 2500.

Judd says despite the growth in numbers new members are unable to vote on the current Special General Meeting (SGM) where a vote around the constitution for members will take place.

“You can’t vote as a member until 90 days after joining. Who’s going to vote at the SGM are those who were members three months ago. So, by in large people who have signed up more recently our new members, sorry you’re not going to be able to vote at the SGM. If you signed up before March 31st you will be able to vote at out AGM.”

Hobson’s Pledge responds

The conservative group Hobson’s Pledge has responded in a statement to Te Ao Māori News that they have called upon their supporters to draw their attention to the inclusion of Te Tiriti into the constitution of InternetNZ.

They say “Hobson’s Pledge has drawn its supporters’ attention to proposed changes to the Internet NZ constitution, notably embedding the Treaty of Waitangi and insisting on race-based appointments.

“As an organisation we oppose both ideas, preferring groups like Internet NZ focus on merit and their core business of running domain names for all.”

They further believe that the matter solely lays between both the crown and Māori.

“We would also note that the Treaty is a matter between the Crown and Māori. The idea that every entity in New Zealand has some obligation to it is incorrect, including legally.

“The discussion lies between Māori and the Crown and not with every organisation from domain name managers to midwives.”