Watch: Fiery speeches as Treaty Principles Bill dies on the House floor

Treaty Principles Bill is set to go for it's second reading. Photo: Getty images / Composite by Te Ao Māori News.

The Treaty Principles Bill has been laid to rest with every party besides Act shooting it down.

The debate started firey with a member of the public gallery starting a haka at the beginning of ACT Leader David Seymour’s speech.

Seymour’s was the only speech in favour of the bill, with all successive speeches shooting the bill down from across the House.

Speeches from party leaders like Chris Hipkins and Marama Davidson filled the halls, while Paul Goldsmith and Casey Costello spoke in the absence of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, respectively.

Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke gave an emotional speech, having gone globally viral for her response to the first reading.

Other speakers included the Greens’ Tamatha Paul, Labour’s Cushla Tangaere-Manuel and Duncan Webb, and National’s Rima Nakhle, Scott Simpson and Carl Bates.

Labour’s Willie Jackson was ejected from the House for calling Seymour a liar, with a point of order by Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi earning laughter from an otherwise intense sitting of parliament.

David Seymour (ACT)

Despite lacking parliamentary support, David Seymour remained committed to the bill this afternoon.

Chris Hipkins (Labour)

Chris Hipkins speaks in opposition to the Treaty Principles bill.

Marama Davidson (Green Party)

The Green Party co-leader laments missing much of the response to the bill while she recovered from breast cancer treatment.

Paul Goldsmith (National)

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith spoke about the bill, with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon out of the house on other engagements.

Casey Costello (NZ First)

Casey Costello votes down the Treaty Principles Bill on behalf of Winston Peters, saying Winston Peters wishes he could be there.

Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke (Te Pāti Māori)

The young MP took the world by storm with her haka in opposition to the bill's first reading.

Tamatha Paul (Green Party)

Treaty Principles Bill Tamatha Paul Speech

James Meager (National)

Former Justice Committee chair James Meager shared insights on both the bill and process surrounding submissions on it.

Willie Jackson (Labour)

Labour's Willie Jackson has been ejected from the House in the second reading of the Treaty Principles Bill.

Rima Nakhle (National)

National's Takanini MP spoke to the multicultural nature of her electorate when denouncing the Treaty Principles Bill.

Cushla Tangaere-Manuel (Labour)

The Labour MP commended Aotearoa New Zealand for uniting, organising and marching against the bill.

Scott Simpson (National)

National MP, Scott Simpson, said the treaty debate will continue past this bill’s death and even after the death of the sitting MPs.

Duncan Webb (Labour)

He said he was proud of New Zealand's overwhelming submissions against the bill.

Carl Bates (National)