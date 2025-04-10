Watch: Fiery speeches as Treaty Principles Bill dies on the House floor

The Treaty Principles Bill has been laid to rest with every party besides Act shooting it down.
The debate started firey with a member of the public gallery starting a haka at the beginning of ACT Leader David Seymour’s speech.
Seymour’s was the only speech in favour of the bill, with all successive speeches shooting the bill down from across the House.
Speeches from party leaders like Chris Hipkins and Marama Davidson filled the halls, while Paul Goldsmith and Casey Costello spoke in the absence of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, respectively.
Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke gave an emotional speech, having gone globally viral for her response to the first reading.
Other speakers included the Greens’ Tamatha Paul, Labour’s Cushla Tangaere-Manuel and Duncan Webb, and National’s Rima Nakhle, Scott Simpson and Carl Bates.
Labour’s Willie Jackson was ejected from the House for calling Seymour a liar, with a point of order by Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi earning laughter from an otherwise intense sitting of parliament.
David Seymour (ACT)
Chris Hipkins (Labour)
Marama Davidson (Green Party)
Paul Goldsmith (National)
Casey Costello (NZ First)
Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke (Te Pāti Māori)
Tamatha Paul (Green Party)
James Meager (National)
Willie Jackson (Labour)
Rima Nakhle (National)
Cushla Tangaere-Manuel (Labour)
Scott Simpson (National)
Duncan Webb (Labour)
Carl Bates (National)