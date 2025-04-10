Watch live: Treaty Principles Bill goes through second reading

The house is sitting once again to debate the Act Party’s Treaty Principles Bill.

This is the second reading of the proposed legislation, it has been through the Justice Select Committee, which received over 300,000 written submissions and heard days worth of oral submissions.

The committee has advised parliament for the bill not to go forward.

All political parties besides Act have said they are going to vote it down.

The first reading in November last year saw Te Pāti Māori go viral globally when MP Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke tore up the bill and began performing ‘Ka Mate’, prompting members of the opposition to join in solidarity against the bill.

The bill is expected to not proceed from today.