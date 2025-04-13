Final kilometre of Tarawera sewerage pipeline work to restart

Work on the final section on stage one of the Tarawera Sewerage Scheme will restart on Monday. Photo / Laura Smith

Work to lay the final kilometre of pipeline in a controversial sewerage scheme near Rotorua will restart on Monday.

It is the last section of the Rotorua Lakes Council’s Tarawera Sewerage Scheme, with 23km of pipeline already completed for Stage 1.

The second stage will connect some 450 homes to the pipeline which will replace the use of septic tanks, which is aimed to improve lake health.

Progress was fragmented by protests and various court action and was most recently paused after several days of works restarting in February following applications to the Environment Court by groups protesting the works at Lake Rotokākahi.

The area is considered wāhi tapu and opposition to the scheme included concerns about the pipeline path.

An urgent hearing was held in the Environment Court on March 19. and a decision was issued on April 1 that dismissed the applications.

The council announced on Friday it would restart the works on April 14.

A short section of Tarawera Rd will be down to one lane with temporary traffic management in place when work restarts.

“[The] council acknowledges the support of the community in this important project and thanks residents for their patience.”

Aspects of the Environment Court case were outside of its jurisdiction but could be raised through a High Court judicial review.

Among Environment Court applicants was the Rotokākahi Board of Control.

The board said in a statement on Wednesday it was weighing up legal options following that court’s decision.

The board called for a hui of owners and descendants for Sunday to provide an update on options and discuss next steps.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.