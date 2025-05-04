180th Battle of Te Kāhika Commemoration

The 180th anniversary of the Battle Te Kāhika will be commemorated on Saturday, 10 May, near Ōkaihau in the Far North.

The event is hosted by local hapū, kura and Te Pūtake o te Riri Kōmiti, which guides the commemoration of the New Zealand Wars.

The battle, fought on 8 May 1845 during the Northern War, saw prominent rangatira Te Ruki Kawiti and Hōne Heke lead the defense of Te Kāhika Pā against British colonial forces.

“The battle of Te Kāhika was a significant event in the Northern Wars, showcasing the resilience and strategic prowess of the Māori defenders. It also highlighted the British inability to effectively overcome the fortified Māori positions,” said organisers.

The commemoration, open to all, includes a re-enactment and will begin with karakia at 5am at the battle site on State Highway 1, approximately 1.5 kilometers north of Te Pua Road.

Due to the terrain, participation in this portion is recommended for able-bodied individuals only.

Shuttles will operate from Ōkaihau College starting at 4am to transport attendees to and from the site. Organisers advise parking at the college, as no vehicles are permitted at the battle site.

Following the ceremony, the event will proceed to Ōkaihau College for a pōwhiri into the school hall at 6.30am, where formalities and wānanga will continue.

A shared breakfast, provided by the local community, will follow.