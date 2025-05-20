Tikanga: he kupu i tāpirihia atu ki tētahi tūranga mahi mō te Kāwanatanga

Ko te kupu ‘tikanga’ kāore i te pai.

He komekome tēnei kua ara mai i roto i te kaha whakahē a te minita i ngā take aorere, a Winston Peters.

Ka mutu, he tūāhuatanga tēnei e tohea nei e ngā tāngata maha huri noa i te motu.

I te hōtaka a Mike Hoskings, i rere ngā kōrero mō tēnei take.

“The Māorification of New Zealand, so the tikanga-led story, this was MFAT, Winston Peters getting upset about a tikanga-led type job,” te kī a Hoskings.

Ko te mea kē, i te kōrero a Hoskings ki te Pirimia o Aotearoa, ki a Christopher Luxon.

“Winston has obviously called it our very strongly, which is very important, you’ve seen it also, we had a situation with a stop/go sign,” te kī a Luxon.

“When we see it, we say that’s not appropriate, we need stop go signs to be unambiguous and very clearly produced.”

Heoi anō, i whakahokia e Hoskings te kōrero, “How can somebody somewhere say I am going to make a Māori road sign? They are taking the piss aren’t they?”

Kātahi tētahi tauira tino rerekē mai i te kupu tikanga ki ngā tohu huarahi.

Haere/Taihoa road signs.

Heoi anō, mai i te Minita Manatu ki te Minita Tereina, he whiuwhiu kōrero mai i tētahi e rata ana ki te Māori.

“It’s really concerning,” te kī mai a Willow-Jean Prime o te rōpū Reipa.

Hei tāna anō, i te āhua nei, he ārero rua te kōrero e makere mai ana i tō te Pirimia ngutu.

“E takahi tonu ana ia i te reo Māori. Nō reira, kia kaha tonu mātou ki te wero i a ia, me tana kōrero ki te iwi Māori, e tautoko ana ia i te iwi Māori, i te reo Māori, te aha rānei. Engari i a ia e kōrero ana ki tētahi atu pāpaho ka pērā ōna whakaaro.”

“Ultimately, it will be debated in parliament and parliament will decide,” tā Tama Potaka i kī ai.

“As you will be aware, countries around the world have bilingual and multilingual signs, but that’s a discussion to be held; the rule today is in the manner that they’ve set out by the Ministry of Transport.

“Having bilingual signs in the future will be a discussion point. Today it’s stop/go.”

Ko te tūmanako, ka huri ngā raiti ki te Kākāriki mō te reo.