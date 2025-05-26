MOHI’s new album a tribute to his pain and healing

MOHI’s latest release dives deep into some of the most significant experiences of his life.

MOHI’s latest release dives deep into some of the most significant experiences of his life. He describes the project as a testament to the pain of loss, grief and addiction, marking an important step in his personal journey.

“I grew up out West (Auckland), a beautiful upbringing with a bunch of awesome people and there is definitely some beautiful memories as well.”

He says that growing up in West Auckland, it was common for tamariki to experience some form of abuse. His new album explores these realities, providing insight into the challenges he has faced, including addiction and trauma.

One of the songs, Flowers in Hendo, stands out as one of the “hardest and most confronting pieces of music” he has written.

It is the first track on a five-track EP released this month. MOHI says listeners should prepare to be reintroduced to him, as the project offers the most raw and real look into his life so far.

“This song is a tribute to all of my mates, my loved ones, those that have passed on and those that live on today.”

“But a side of the me that I don’t really show to people musically and in general is the tougher side of things growing up,” he said.

Ngā korekore o te pō

Hei tā MOHI, nō te matenga o tana whanaunga a Luke Tipene i taka ai ia ki ngā korekore o te pō.

I tupu tahi ai a MOHI rāua ko Luke, ā nō te tau 2014 i kōhurutia ia. Hei tā MOHI, nā whai anō ia i taka ki te hē.

Luke Tipene: Supplied

“For this project, Luke is a huge piece to the puzzle. When he passed, there was a trickle on effect of me. Ka āhua ngaro i te korekore, i te pōuriuri”

Engari hei tāna, ahakoa tērā taimahatanga, tērā uauatanga, nā ana mahi i te ao pūoro i eke atu ai ia ki te ora.

“It took me a long time to get out of it. When I jumped back in to music, writing songs and being able to perform on stage. Somehow I felt he hononga ā wairua nei ki te taha wairua”