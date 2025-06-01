Police recover 365 stolen pounamu pieces following tipoff

This article was first published on RNZ.

Police have recovered 365 pieces of stolen pounamu after intercepting a vehicle on the Jackson River in South Westland on Wednesday, following a tipoff from the public.

The alert was raised by Te Rūnanga o Makaawhio, representing the local hapū Ngāi Māhaki, after a vehicle was spotted heading up the river.

Under current regulations, the public may fossick for pounamu only on beaches.

Ngāi Tahu members are permitted to collect from rivers, but only with a valid permit from their local hapū.

Franz Josef police located and stopped the vehicle, recovering the pounamu and preventing its removal from the area.

Under current regulations, the public may fossick for pounamu only on beaches. Photo / Supplied / NZ Police

Inspector Tracey Wharehoka said the theft of pounamu is treated with the same value and mindset that would be taken with other stolen property.

“People are often under the impression that, because some of these West Coast locations are remote, no-one else is watching.

“This incident proves that is simply not true, and our tight-knit community have their eyes and ears switched on.”

Te Rūnanga o Makaawhio chairman Paul Madgwick thanked police, saying the theft of greenstone had been an ongoing issue in remote areas.

“While the Vesting Act confirms that all pounamu is owned by Ngāi Tahu, our respective pounamu management plans provide an opportunity for the public to fossick freely on the beaches and also recognise the right of Ngāi Tahu members to collect pounamu themselves, within boundaries.

“Anyone who is unsure of the rules around pounamu gathering, or has pounamu in their possession and is unclear about ownership, whether they’re the general public or Ngāi Tahu whanau, is urged to reach out to the local Rūnanga to understand what is permissible.”

Police said two men in their 30s were spoken to at the scene and charges were being considered, as the investigation continues.

- RNZ