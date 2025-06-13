Fieldays draws thousands; Māori farmers celebrate strong returns

Māori farmers celebrate success and innovation at Fieldays as thousands turn out for the country's largest agricultural event.

Organisers of Fieldays in Hamilton are estimating 100,000 people will visit the four-day agriculture expo before it wraps up on Saturday.

The event brings together farmers, agribusinesses and punters at Mystery Creek for four days of information-sharing, innovation, and showcasing the future of farming.

Among them are Māori farmers who are there promoting their mahi.

Māori agribusiness advisor for Beef + Lamb New Zealand, Pania King says Māori farmers are making a real impact in the growing industry and that tikanga Māori is central to a sustainable future.

“No matter what region we’re working in with our people and always engaging in having a collaborative approach; we support whenua Māori with Sheep and Beef farming.”

Eugene King has worked in the industry for decades. He says most farmers are making strong efforts when it comes to protecting the whenua and taiao.

“We’ve probably got a bit of a bad wrap over the years in different parts of the sector but I think we’re doing a lot of great work now to turn that around.”

“The government I suppose has been great they’ve turned back the clock on a lot of things that were gonna be brought in and reassessing how its gonna be done. So it’s looking pretty positive for farmers, prices have picked up, the general feel in the farming sector is quite positive.”

Kei te tipu haere

Ko tā te Minita Whanaketanga Māori, tā Tama Pōtaka, e kite atu ana i ngā hua nui ā ngā kaipāmu Māori ki te rāngai, ā, hei tāna kei te whanake haere ā rātou mahi.

Minister for Māori Development Tama Potaka at launch Te Ohanga Maori 2023 - The Māori Economy 2023 report.

“Tata ki te rua tekau pai hēneti o ngā utu ka whiwhia ki a Beef and Lamb NZ nō ngā pāmu Māori. Nā reira, tino tautoko au i ngā kaipāmu Māori me ngā whenua Māori e whakahaerehia ana e ngā kaipāmu”

Te utu ki te taiao

E ai ki te Manatū o Te Taiao, he rima tekau ōrau o ngā putanga haurehu nā te rāngai ahuwhenua. E tautoko ana a Minita Pōtaka i ngā ara kua whāia e ngā kaipāmu, hei whakapai ake i ngā putanga ki te taiao.

“Kua kite ahau i ētahi ohu Māori e whakatauira nei i te ara tika, pērā ki tō tātou kaporeihana, Paranīnihi ki Waitōtara e whakarewa ana i ngā mahi taiao”

“Kei reira ētahi o ngā pāmu Māori nei, he tauira pai mo ngā pāmu katoa”