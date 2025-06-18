Hope a new Suicide Prevention Action Plan will help save Māori lives

With around 600 deaths attributed to suicide, a large proportion being Māori, the minister for mental health, Matt Doocey, has launched a new 5-year-plan.

TRIGGER WARNING: This article talks about suicide. Please see the bottom of this article for services.

A new national suicide prevention plan has been launched in response to Aotearoa’s persistently high and inequitable suicide rates, with a focus on the voices of lived experience and urgent delivery.

Launched by Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey, the five-year plan sets out concrete actions to address the loss of around 600 lives each year to suspected suicide, including 617 deaths in the year to June 2024.

Māori remain disproportionately impacted, with a suicide rate of 16.3 per 100,000, and a staggering 30.2 per 100,000 for Māori aged 25 to 44, nearly three times the rate of non-Māori in that age group.

Te Kete Pounamu, which advocates for equity at the governance level and amplifies the voices of Māori with lived or living experience, helped shape the strategy through recommendations gathered from whānau around the motu who shared their experiences.

“It is important for lived experience to be heard, to be part of decision-making, to influence kaupapa and improve the wellbeing of whānau Māori,” said Pouwhakahaere Gloria Sheridan.

“We must uplift our people’s voices.”

The Government’s new approach emphasises delivery, accountability, and community leadership.

Key actions include:

A suicide prevention community fund for priority groups such as youth and rural communities (by Dec 2025)

Peer support workers placed in eight emergency departments (by Oct 2025)

Six regionally led crisis recovery cafés (by June 2026, with evaluation by 2028)

Expanded suicide prevention training nationwide (by Dec 2025)

A new youth-focused wellbeing campaign (launching July 2025)

A competency framework for schools, marae, and community organisations (by June 2026)

A cross-government maternal mental health work programme (by Oct 2025)

Updated guidance for social workers and carers supporting suicidal individuals (by June 2026)

New resources for schools to support students affected by self-harm or suicide (by Dec 2027)

“What sets this plan apart is its focus on action. We know too many people reach crisis point and don’t get the support they need in time.

“Many suicide deaths happen within the same day of a crisis. That 24-hour window is critical – we can make a real difference.”

The plan also calls for coordinated action across housing, education, justice, and social services, while maintaining visibility of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and prioritising Māori-led solutions, even as the coalition government reviews race-based provisions, as well as significant public service cuts across relevant agencies.

There were also concerns about cuts to the Ministry of Health and Te Whatu Ora, and the disestablishment of Te Aka Whai Ora, which had been leading Māori-specific suicide prevention initiatives, with many warning these changes will negatively impact Māori outcomes.

Doocey assured those cuts would not take a toll with no reduction in mental health, addiction, or suicide prevention roles.

He went further to say they have clear measures that will hold the government to account if they are not meeting their targets.

Donovan Clarke, Te Rau Ora Chair, where the plan was launched today, welcomed the direction of the plan and said it provides some hope.

“There’s a lot of things not working at the moment, but we’re making progress. The initiatives in Emergency Departments, the wellbeing cafés, and a focus on connection — these are really positive.” Clarke said.

The plan also responds to alarming data: suicide rates are highest among 20–24-year-olds (19.9 per 100,000), and men die by suicide at 2.5 times the rate of women.

Takatāpui communities are also disproportionately affected, with 64% having considered suicide in the past year and 10% having attempted. Alcohol is involved in roughly a quarter of all suicide deaths.

The Minister will be provided with quarterly progress updates on the plan, and Cabinet will be updated every year.

If you need support, if you are struggling with suicidal ideation or have lost someone to suicide, see listed services below