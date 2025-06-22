‘Leave now’: NZ Government issues warning to Kiwis in Iran and Israel

The Government is urging New Zealanders stranded in Iran and Israel to “leave now” if they can, adding it’s pursuing “all options” to assist them.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins issued the warning on Sunday afternoon.

“We remain seriously concerned about the risks New Zealanders face in Iran and Israel given continued military strikes,” says Peters.

“Airspace has been closed since the beginning of the current conflict, and it is highly uncertain when it will reopen. That is why we continue to recommend that New Zealanders do everything they can to leave now if they can find a safe route.”

The plea follows confirmation by President Donald Trump of today’s (NZT) US air strikes on facilities in Iran.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump said on social media. “Now is the time for peace!”, he added.

Peters is cautioning New Zealanders to “shelter in place” if they are unable to leave safely.

“We know it will not be safe for everyone to leave Iran or Israel, and many people may not have access to transport or fuel supplies.

“If you are in this situation you should shelter in place, follow appropriate advice from local authorities and stay in touch with family and friends where possible.”

Collins says an NZDF Hercules aircraft is being deployed to the Middle East and will “stand ready” to assist if needed. As well, discussions are underway with commercial airlines to assess how they may be able to assist.

“Airspace in Israel and Iran remains heavily restricted, which means getting people out by aircraft is not yet possible. But by positioning an aircraft and Defence and Foreign Affairs personnel in the region, we may be able to do more when airspace reopens,” she says.

“This deployment is part of our contingency plans in preparation for supporting New Zealanders seeking to leave Iran and Israel. The New Zealand Defence Force is playing an important role in this operation, stepping up to help New Zealanders in distress overseas.”

Peters says New Zealand is strongly backing diplomatic resolution of the conflict.

“The ongoing military action in the Middle East is extremely worrying, and it is critical further escalation is avoided. New Zealand strongly support efforts towards diplomacy. We urge all parties to return to talks.

“Diplomacy will deliver a more enduring resolution than military action.”