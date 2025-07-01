Māori All Blacks welcomed to Northland ahead of match against Scotland

Fresh from a resounding win over a Japan XV, Te Kapa Ōpango Māori arrive in Northland ahead of their match against Scotland

The Māori All Blacks, fresh from a win over the Japanese XV, have been welcomed onto Kākā Porowini Marae in Whangārei, ahead of their much-anticipated clash with Scotland at Semenoff Stadium.

It’s been 25 years since the sides last met, with the Māori edging out Scotland 18–15 thanks to a late Adrian Cashmore penalty.

According to Te Wehi Wright, pou tikanga of the Māori, it’s been a long time coming, as their return to Whangārei marks 15 years since they last played there, against the New Zealand Barbarians in a centenary celebration of Māori rugby.

“E tika ana kia hoki mai te Kapa Ōpango Māori ki konei, ki te rohe kāinga i hua mai ai te whakaputanga, i hua mai ai te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“He aha ai? I te mea, ko ērā kawenata tapu, te whakatinanatanga o te mana Māori motuhake,” tāna i kī ai.

Chairman of Te Tai Tokerau Rugby, Mike Te Wake, said it’s a special time for the team, as well as for the local people.

He says it’s a chance to show off the North’s ability to manaaki manuhiri.

“Ahakoa te kaupapa nui ko te whutupōro, e kāo. Anei mātou o Te Tai Tokerau hei whakaatu atu ki te ao whānui, tā mātou kaha ki te manaaki tangata, manaaki manuhiri.”

A special team with special priorities

The Māori All Blacks have a storied history in the annals of NZ Rugby. The first noted ‘Māori’ rugby team can be traced back to the New Zealand Native Football Team, which played their first match in 1888.

The first official Māori team started in 1910.

According to Te Wehi Wright, the team’s return to North marks the 115th anniversary of the Māori.

“Kua neke atu i te tekau tau tēnei kapa e tamō ana i tēnei kāinga.

“Nō reira, he mea nui kia kitea tēnei kapa e ō mātou whānau, e ō mātou hapu, e ō mātou iwi.”

Current Māori Rugby Chairman, Anne-Marie Jackson, herself a daughter of the North, says she is proud of the history of the team and its connection to her people.

“He tino mihi nui tēnei ki te whānau whānui o Te Tai Tokerau.

“Nā koutou i whārikihia te tai ō mihi ki a mātou ki te haere mai i runga i ō koutou whenua.”

You can catch live coverage of the Māori All Blacks against Scotland on Whakaata Māori and Māori+.