Wharenui Harikoa returns home: A Matariki gift woven with aroha

As Matariki rises, calling people to reflect, reconnect and dream, Wharenui Harikoa returns to its place of origin - Tāmaki Makaurau - after a two-year journey across Aotearoa.

Created by artists Lissy Robinson-Cole (Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Kahu) and Rudi Robinson-Cole (Taranaki, Waikato, Ngāti Pāoa, Ngāti Tahu/Ngāti Whaoa) in 2023, this full-scale crocheted wharenui is the first of its kind in the world. More than a homecoming, its return is a Matariki koha - a space of healing, dreaming and connection.

“Ko te kaupapa o Wharenui Harikoa, he poro whakahakoko – ko Uenuku tāwhana ki te rangi,” Rudi says.

“Manifesting intergenerational healing and deeply-felt joy one loop at a time, connecting all people.”

Tōna rua tau a Wharenui Harikoa e hāereere ana i te motu, ā, kua hoki mai anō ki tōna ūkaipō. Photo / Supplied.

Standing six metres tall and nine metres long, the whare is made from nearly 5,000 balls of yarn and features crochet whakairo, including nine honouring the stars of Matariki, with Matariki herself at the centre.

This Matariki, manuhiri are invited to The Civic to experience the whare as a living wānanga, writing their dreams to Hiwa-i-te-rangi, held as sacred taonga and ceremonially burned the following year.

The whare is a sensory, wairua-based experience where kaumātua and tamariki alike are welcomed.

“That will travel with the whare and live as a part of the whare’s journey forever,” Lissy explains.

He whakamānawa i te kāwai māreikura

Unlike traditional wharenui, which derive from a single ancestor, Wharenui Harikoa honours generations of wāhine Māori.

“That all comes from our nannies. And we have our kuia here watching over us,” Rudi adds.

“It represents all our nannies and our matriarchal link to aroha,” Lissy says.

A pou outside the whare represents Lissy’s kuia, standing watch over the space and its people.

Waiho mā te aroha tātau e paihere ai

Lissy says that in the face of global and local turmoil, the message of aroha is more urgent than ever.

“Humanity has always needed it, but I think now with what’s going on here locally in our own country, on our own whenua, and also [when] you see what’s happening around the world - we need anything that’s gonna bring us together under the korowai of aroha,” Lissy says.

“That’s what crochet does – crochet is about making loops, but it’s looping us all together,” adds Rudi.

He wawatā mō te tau hou Māori

When asked what their Matariki aspirations are, their response is simple:

“We’re living one right now. This is a dream come true. The dreams are all about and underpinned by aroha.”

Over its two-year tour, Wharenui Harikoa has deeply moved manuhiri.

“People are moved. [Yes,] she is so beautiful - but they are moved by the wairua,” Lissy adds.

“I hope people feel embraced more than anything.”

After stops at Waikato Museum and Canterbury Museum, and now The Civic in Auckland, Wharenui Harikoa is set to travel overseas.

“She’s planned to go overseas and share a universal message of aroha - of love - but told in a really uniquely Māori way.”

That global vision includes international collaborators, with crochet tukutuku-inspired panels made by artists from Iceland and Puerto Rico.

Wharenui Harikoa is open to the public from 6–27 July at The Civic in Tāmaki Makaurau.