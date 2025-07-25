Ngāti Porou CEO George Reedy resigns after four years

Te Runanganui o Ngāti Porou has announced the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer, George Reedy. Photo / Paul Rickard

Te Rūnanganui o Ngāti Porou chief executive George Reedy has resigned after years of leading the organisation.

His resignation will take effect on August 1, Te Rūnanganui o Ngāti Porou (Tronp) confirmed.

Reedy served as chief executive across four of the group’s entities: Tronp, Ngāti Porou Oranga and Toitū Ngāti Porou.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz said she had the utmost respect for Reedy and his departure from the role would be a significant loss for the region.

Council chief executive Nedine Thatcher-Swann said it had been a privilege to work alongside Reedy, and on behalf of council staff she wished him “all the very best in whatever comes next”.

“It is not often you cross paths with someone whose leadership blends mana, humility and sharp strategic thinking, and that’s the kind of leader George Reedy is.”

Reedy was instrumental in forging a strong relationship between the Rūnanganui and council, she said.

His leadership was evident through joint efforts in regional economic development planning and civil defence emergency management, “spaces where trust and collaboration matter most”, Thatcher Swann said.

Reedy’s vision and drive led to the creation of over 150 new jobs and a significant increase in their contracted income, Ngati Porou Tiamana (chairman) Patrick Tangaere said in a statement.

“It is with both gratitude and regret that I announce the resignation.”

Under Reedy’s leadership, the iwi navigated “some of the most challenging and turbulent periods”, including the Covid-19 pandemic and cyclones Hale and Gabrielle, he said.

“George played a pivotal role in the establishment of Ngāti Porou Oranga and the expansion of health, housing and social services for our whānau and communities of Te Tairāwhiti.”

Tangaere also acknowledged Reedy’s role in strengthening Ngāti Porou’s strategic relationships with local and national iwi, across Government and with other key stakeholders.

Reedy left Napier to come home and take up the position, he said.

“It was a powerful expression of his service to his iwi, reaffirming his dedication to the people and whenua of Te Tairāwhiti,” Tangaere said.

The statement did not give a reason for Reedy’s resignation.

Reedy has been approached for comment.

East Coast National MP Dana Kirkpatrick said it had been a privilege to work alongside Reedy, having known him for a few years.

They had been delighted with the work he had overseen at the Puhi Kai Iti Community Health Centre, and recently with creating its urgent and after-hours care, which was significant for the people of Ngāti Porou and the region, she said.

“He has served the community well, and it has been an honour to work with him.”