When libraries become creative hubs for Pacific youth

Pacific musicians Jarna Parsons (JARNA) and Nia Vavao (Spdrtwnbby) are hosting a moana songwriting and storytelling workshop at Onehunga Library. Photo/Auckland Council/Auckland Pride/Jarna Parsons Facebook

Onehunga Library has opened its doors and filling its shelves not only with books, but also beats, lyrics, and talanoa.

The Auckland event, this weekend, aims to help rangatahi who are eager to develop their songwriting and storytelling skills.

Pacific artists Jarna Parsons (Jarna) and Nia Vavao (Spdrtwnbby) are leading a free songwriting workshop for 13 to 18-year-olds, as part of the Auckland Council’s ‘We Read Auckland/Ka Pānui Tātou i Tāmaki Makaurau’ programme.

The artists say the event represents more than just music; it is about showing young people that libraries can be democratic civic spaces.

“Libraries are kind of that third space where if you don’t have resources, the library is there for you - and it’s free,” Spdrtwnbby says.

“The staff are conscious about community needs, so it makes sense to hold workshops here.”

Jarna adds, “It doesn’t matter where you come from or where you’re placed. Having it in a community setting makes it less intimidating, and hopefully, young people feel safe and comfortable to open up and share.”

Barriers to access

Both artists say that while facilities exist across Auckland, the lack of funded programmes limits what Pacific youth can access.

“There’s heaps of facilities, but not many funded programmes that run consistently for youth,” Jarna says.

“Even something like a laptop to record music can be a barrier, but libraries can help meet those needs,” Spdrtwnbby says.

We Read Auckland is running expert-led writing workshops for teens and adults to help grow future published writers.

Apart from initiatives like Te Karanga Trust and Crescendo in Henderson, they believe opportunities for young Pacific musicians remain scarce.

Council’s role

The Onehunga Library and Community Hub team developed the Moana songwriting session, with help from local arts collective Wheke Fortress, led by Coco Solid (Jessica Hansell).

Helen Kerrigan, manager of the hub, says the workshop builds on two years of writing workshops for rangatahi delivered through ‘We Read Auckland’.

“This comes from a commitment from Auckland Council Libraries to support our next generation of emerging Tāmaki Makaurau writers in discovering and growing their talents across different writing formats, styles, and presentations,” she says.

Onehunga has a strong and long-standing Pacific community, Kerrigan says.

“We wanted to offer Pacific youth the chance to connect and learn with up-and-coming young songwriters from neighbourhoods similar to their own.

“Literacy engagement through songwriting is a great fit for young people and can lead into other creative pathways like spoken word, performing arts and playwriting,” she says.

Kerrigan says the Onehunga Library hopes the songwriting session will act as a pilot for a permanent programme.

Elenoa Mo’a Sili-Mati, Manager of Pasifika Success, Community Impact, says Auckland Council’s Pasifika strategy ‘Ara Moana - the awakened ocean’ underpins this work.

The We Read Auckland series is bringing free creative workshops to libraries across the city. Photo/Auckland Council

“We have Pasifika specialists who work closely with the local community to find programmes that inspire and engage youth regionally. Hosting workshops like this is part of our commitment to supporting the next generation of Tāmaki Makaurau writers across different formats and styles,” she says.

Linking creativity to civic life

The artists see music and storytelling as not just forms of art but also as civic tools.

“Anyone can do it. You don’t need to be a good singer to write a song,” Spdrtwnbby says.

Jarna adds, “For a lot of kids, it’s an outlet – a way to tell their side of the story, have their voice heard, and let things out so they don’t get bottled up.”

With local elections approaching, both see parallels between visibility in the arts and visibility in democracy.

“Communities like Māngere are running poll events, keeping it casual and clear. If you simplify the message without dumbing it down, Pacific people will engage,” Spdrtwnbby says.

“In my community, people know [Auckland councillor] Josephine Bartley because she’s visible, always in the community, posting and showing up. That visibility makes people feel safe,” Jarna says.

Representation and responsibility

While some might view their role as a burden, Spdrtwnbby sees it differently.

“I don’t see it as a responsibility, more like a privilege and honour to represent as a Pacific artist in these spaces. I take advantage of the opportunity,” she says.

Jarna agrees. “We should show the youth and the community that we’re here and willing to give back to where we came from.”.

For her, the workshop is a chance to remind young people that music can be more than a hobby.

“You can go from singing in your garage with your cousins to being on a big stage and winning an award. It’s important for youth to see that,” Jarna says.

Tickets and information can be found here.

Local Democracy Reporting is local body journalism funded by RNZ and NZ On Air