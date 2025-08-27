$24.62m infrastructure boost announced for East Coast

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones says supporting regions to succeed is a key part of strengthening and growing the economy. Photo: Supplied

This article was first published on RNZ.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones has announced $24.62 million funding for horticulture growth in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti.

Through the Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF), five projects will receive a dedicated loan or grant to preserve and expand water storage facilities, flood resilience, and whenua Māori projects.

“This RIF investment will help grow these local economies by further enabling and unlocking high-value horticulture development that supports regional employment, productivity, and export growth while also strengthening regional resilience to economic shocks, and weather events such as storms and droughts,” Jones said.

“That’s why we’re paying close attention to areas like the East Coast, where geographic isolation can make these communities especially vulnerable during extreme weather events, with limited access to infrastructure and disrupted supply chains posing significant challenges."

Jones said supporting regions to succeed was a key part of strengthening and growing the economy.

“Three of these projects directly address the growing need for water access year-round to support our expanding horticulture exports and enhance productivity.”

Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa also celebrated its first commercial apple harvest this year. Photo: Supplied / Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa

The projects receiving loans include:

Turanga Fast Five ($11.93 million) to establish a diversified high-value horticulture development on five underutilised whenua Māori land blocks in Tairāwhiti totalling 70 hectares.

Tātau Tātau Horticulture Limited Partnership ($6.83 million) to expand its existing water storage capacity and establish a scalable post-harvest facility.

Makauri Aquifer Recharge Limited (up to $3 million) to build water infrastructure to replenish the Makauri aquifer in Tairāwhiti, delivering a more reliable water supply for primary production on fertile Tūranganui-a-Kiwa flats, near Waipaoa River.

Ngāti Pahauwera Commercial Development Limited ($2.36 million) to develop a 42,000 cubic metre water storage reservoir and distribution infrastructure to convert 30 hectare of whenua Māori into commercially competitive pip fruit orchards.

Quality Roading Services (QRS) will receive a $500,000 grant to strengthen flood protection around the QRS operations hub and depot.

“These investments are playing a critical role in enhancing the region’s resilience and supporting a more productive future, for the benefit of the region and the entire country,” Jones said.

Tātau Tātau Commercial chief executive Aayden Clarke, Tātau Tātau Commercial, Ē Tipu chair Shayne Walker, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones, Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa chairman Leon Symes and Ngāti Pāhauwera chair Toro Waaka. Photo: Supplied

Shayne Walker, chairperson of Tātau Tātau Horticulture, was “thrilled” about the funding announcement.

It meant the company’s seven-year plan had been accelerated to just two years, allowing for its pip fruit orchard to be expanded by 30 hectares and a potential staff increase from 15 kaimahi (staff) to 60.

“Our goal is to create sustainable job opportunities and support the transformation of land use to high-value horticulture. This project is a testament to our commitment to the future of Wairoa and its people,” Walker said.

The company would co-invest $4.294 million into its Haumako project.

It was recently announced that a new 150-megalitre water storage facility was being developed at Haumako - 50 megalitres was funded by Te Puni Kōkiri and a 100-megalitre increase granted by RIF.

“[The project] is an opportunity to uplift our people, build resilience, and grow Wairoa’s future from the whenua up,” general manager of Tātau Tātau Horticulture, Robin Kaa said.

Alongside Wednesday’s announcement in Wairoa, Jones officially opened the final part of Wairoa’s $10.96m Te Wairoa e Whanake project, the development of a new community business and tourism facility, which was supported by a $5.80m investment from the Provincial Growth Fund.

By Emma Andrews of RNZ.