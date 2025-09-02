Waikato mourners gather at Tūrangawaewae to mark the beginning of Koroneihana

Mourners from Waikato are gathering at Tūrangawaewae to kawe mate. This kaupapa marks the beginning of Koroneihana celebrations. The people of Waikato will be remembering their whānau who have died in the last 12 months.
Join the Māori Media collaboration broadcast. Brought to you by Te Ao Māori News, Aukaha News, Tahu News and Te Reo o Te Uru.
12.30pm
That concludes Te Ao Māori News live coverage of Koroneihana day one.
Come back on Wednesday at 8am, as the coverage of Koroneihana continues.
11.45am
Parekura Collins, a descendant of Ngāti Mahanga, offered his condolences to Te Whare o Pōtatau and Te Whare Kahui Ariki as speeches during Ngaa Kawe mate a Tainui Waka draws to a close.
10.40am
Ngāti Maniapoto descendant and kaikōrero Daniel Ranga paid tribute to Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po, the contributions of her father, Kiingi Tuheitia, and all those still mourned by the iwi of Waikato.
10.10am
Whaikōrero to welcome mourners from across Waikato are underway. Hira Hona, speaking on behalf of the pae at Tūrangawaewae, acknowledged the scale of the gathering as Tainui whānui came together to remember their loved ones. He noted the number of kawe mate taken on the marae today, particularly from his own generation and that of Te Arikinui.
9.20am
Te Rita Papesch spoke to Te Kawa Paora about Te Arikinui’s dedication to the country. She reflected on the kaupapa ā-motu that Te Arikinui has attended, and she says that in the coming days te motu whānui will show out to support Te Arikinui’s first Coronation.
9.10am
Continue watching the live as Waikato mourners enter Turangawaewae.
Live stream is supplied by Kiingitanga
8.50am
Brad Totorewa, kaitautoko i te Kiingitanga speaks on how Waikato have been preparing for the momentous occasion, marking the first Koroneihana for Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po.
“Ko te mea nui o konei, ko te āta tiaki, te āta whakamarumaru i te iwi ka tae mai.”
8.33am
Te Arikinui Kuini Ngā Wai Hono i te Pō has been described as a symbol of a new generation. Speaking with Aukaha News reporter Maioha Panapa, local rangatahi, Te Atamihi Papa outlined the responsibility that lies ahead for the hosts, as they prepare to welcome the multitudes to Tūrangawaewae.
‘He mahi nui kei mua i te aroaro...ka whakarite karakia, ka whakarite waiata, ka whakarite mōteatea, ka whakarite kai mo ngā manuwhiri huhua ka haramai.
8.00am
Rāhui Papa, māngai o te Kiingitanga spoke to Aukaha News Reporter Te Kawa Paora. Upon reflecting on the last twelve months, he described it as an exciting year. However he says the main focus for the past year, was to mourn the late King. He maintains that Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po will continue her fathers calls for unity.
“Ko te whāinga, kia whakatutuki tonu i te tono a tana matua mō te kotahitanga te kaupapa. Kotahitanga ā wairua,kotahitanga ā tangata, kotahitanga ā hapū, ā iwi, e whakawhāiti mai ana ki runga ki a tātou.”
7.55am - Watch Te Ao Māori News, Aukaha News, Tahu News, and Te Reo o Te Uru live at Turangawaewae.