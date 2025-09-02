Waikato mourners gather at Tūrangawaewae to mark the beginning of Koroneihana

Mourners from across Waikato gather at Turangawaewae to remember.

Mourners from Waikato are gathering at Tūrangawaewae to kawe mate. This kaupapa marks the beginning of Koroneihana celebrations. The people of Waikato will be remembering their whānau who have died in the last 12 months.

Join the Māori Media collaboration broadcast. Brought to you by Te Ao Māori News, Aukaha News, Tahu News and Te Reo o Te Uru.

12.30pm

That concludes Te Ao Māori News live coverage of Koroneihana day one.

Come back on Wednesday at 8am, as the coverage of Koroneihana continues.

11.45am

Parekura Collins, a descendant of Ngāti Mahanga, offered his condolences to Te Whare o Pōtatau and Te Whare Kahui Ariki as speeches during Ngaa Kawe mate a Tainui Waka draws to a close.

Parekura Collin’s descendant of Ngati Mahanga shares his condolences to Te Whare o Pootatau, and Te Whare Kahui Ariki preparing for the multitudes arriving

10.40am

Ngāti Maniapoto descendant and kaikōrero Daniel Ranga paid tribute to Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po, the contributions of her father, Kiingi Tuheitia, and all those still mourned by the iwi of Waikato.

Mourners from all iwi in Waikato gather to mourn those who have passed away, carrying them to this years Koroneihana.

10.10am

Whaikōrero to welcome mourners from across Waikato are underway. Hira Hona, speaking on behalf of the pae at Tūrangawaewae, acknowledged the scale of the gathering as Tainui whānui came together to remember their loved ones. He noted the number of kawe mate taken on the marae today, particularly from his own generation and that of Te Arikinui.

Hira Hona expresses his thoughts on the many mate within Tainui Waka and how it’s his reanga that are passing one by one, he shares his aroha for his iwi

9.20am

Te Rita Papesch spoke to Te Kawa Paora about Te Arikinui’s dedication to the country. She reflected on the kaupapa ā-motu that Te Arikinui has attended, and she says that in the coming days te motu whānui will show out to support Te Arikinui’s first Coronation.

Te Rita Papesch, a strong advocate for the Kiingitanga, shares her thoughts on the koroneihana this year, holding on to the words left by the late King Tuheitia

9.10am

Continue watching the live as Waikato mourners enter Turangawaewae.

Live stream is supplied by Kiingitanga

8.50am

Brad Totorewa, kaitautoko i te Kiingitanga speaks on how Waikato have been preparing for the momentous occasion, marking the first Koroneihana for Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po.

“Ko te mea nui o konei, ko te āta tiaki, te āta whakamarumaru i te iwi ka tae mai.”

Kiingitanga supporter, Brad Totorewa speaks on preparing for this years Koroneihana celebrations.

8.33am

Te Arikinui Kuini Ngā Wai Hono i te Pō has been described as a symbol of a new generation. Speaking with Aukaha News reporter Maioha Panapa, local rangatahi, Te Atamihi Papa outlined the responsibility that lies ahead for the hosts, as they prepare to welcome the multitudes to Tūrangawaewae.

‘He mahi nui kei mua i te aroaro...ka whakarite karakia, ka whakarite waiata, ka whakarite mōteatea, ka whakarite kai mo ngā manuwhiri huhua ka haramai.

Te Atamihi Papa welcomes te iwi māori on to Turangawaewae, as the marae prepares for the people of Tainui that will carry their mate before the Māori Queen

8.00am

Rāhui Papa, māngai o te Kiingitanga spoke to Aukaha News Reporter Te Kawa Paora. Upon reflecting on the last twelve months, he described it as an exciting year. However he says the main focus for the past year, was to mourn the late King. He maintains that Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po will continue her fathers calls for unity.

“Ko te whāinga, kia whakatutuki tonu i te tono a tana matua mō te kotahitanga te kaupapa. Kotahitanga ā wairua,kotahitanga ā tangata, kotahitanga ā hapū, ā iwi, e whakawhāiti mai ana ki runga ki a tātou.”

Kiingitanga spokesperson, Rāhui Papa, reflects on the first year of Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po as the 8th Māori Monarch.

7.55am - Watch Te Ao Māori News, Aukaha News, Tahu News, and Te Reo o Te Uru live at Turangawaewae.