From the hood, for the hood: How Hood Kai is lifting up West Auckland

Hood Kai is a West Auckland initiative providing free meals to local whānau doing it tough. Started four months ago, the team behind it say the demand is high

A grassroots initiative called Hood Kai is transforming the lives of local whānau struggling to put food on the table. Launched just three months ago, Hood Kai began as a simple idea.

The need in the community is real and pressing. For many families in West Auckland, the struggle to afford everyday essentials, such as food, is a constant battle.

Many families in West Auckland are under pressure, and it’s affecting children’s ability to focus and learn at school. Initiatives like Hood Kai help by making sure kids have enough to eat

“These kids are going to school and learning better because they’ve had something to eat,” says a supporter of the initiative.

Hood Kai’s initiative responds directly to this challenge by offering free lunch packs, a practical and immediate way to ease the burden.

Malcolm Koia, the man behind Hood Kai, says he started the project because he wants to give back to his community.

“I just want to give back to my hood. I’ve got a lot of memories here. My past hasn’t been great, but I’m working on turning my life around. At the same time, I want to help the kids and families, everyone’s doing it tough right now,” says Koia

First Hood Kai

The first proper run of this initiative took place three months ago, and it began with 300 kai packs to distribute to whānau in need.

It was supposed to be a one-time thing, but they had seen the high demand in the community and decided that they needed to do as much as they could for their people.

Royal Henry, another volunteer, says she first got involved to help prepare the lunches.

“ At first, I just jumped in to help with the hands-on stuff, getting the lunches ready. But after doing the first one, we saw how big the need really was. We already knew it was an issue, but seeing it for ourselves and hearing directly from whānau, we couldn’t just stop there.

Challenges West Auckland faces

Food insecurity is a growing issue around Aotearoa, especially in lower-income and marginalised communities.

It’s not just about having no food; it affects kids’ health, their learning, and their overall well-being.

Out West, whānau have been doing it tough, especially with the pressure from things like the rising cost of living and recent global events.

When speaking to a person from the community, they said, " We must listen to our community, we must realise the struggles of our community

Initiatives like Hood Kai are helping to fill the gaps where the system isn’t reaching people.

Making sure kids are getting fed, so they can show up at school ready to learn. The team knows the community and what’s really needed it’s hands-on, practical help.

Future plans

The Hood Kai team isn’t planning to slow down anytime soon. They’re gearing up for another project in December, aiming to provide whānau Christmas packs, food parcels to help families enjoy a good meal over the holidays.

“At the end of the year, we want to give out whānau Christmas packs so families can have a proper kai at Christmas. There’ll be roast pork, veggies, all the trimmings, bread, everything, and a trifle,” says Koia.

“I just want to give back, give back to my community,” says Koia