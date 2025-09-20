‘This is our responsibility’: One whānau Pākehā’s commitment to te reo Māori

For Sophie Moskowitz and her whānau, learning te reo Māori is more than a personal choice - it is about doing the right thing. As a Pākehā family, they have chosen to learn the language, understand tikanga, and honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi as Tangata Tiriti.

“We really believe that we have a responsibility to uphold Te Tiriti, to uphold te reo Māori, to uphold Māori culture and tikanga,” says Moskowitz.

She says their hope is that their children will grow up with a strong understanding of Māori culture and values, and feel confident and informed about what it means to live in Aotearoa.

Learning te reo as a way to contribute

For some, learning te reo Māori is a personal choice or interest. But for Sophie Moskowitz and her whānau, it is something they see as a responsibility, particularly as Pākehā living in Aotearoa.

“When people move to other countries, they usually learn the local language and customs as a sign of respect,” says Moskowitz.

“We see learning te reo and understanding Māori culture as part of respecting the place we live in and the people who belong to it.”

Moskowitz says the decision to raise their children with te reo Māori was an easy one. From the beginning, she and her partner knew it was not just about learning the language, but about ensuring their tamariki grow up knowing the value of te ao Māori and understanding their role in supporting and protecting it.

“Another reason for us wanting to do this is because, if our children get to experience this, then hopefully, as they become adults, they will want to fight for everybody to have access to that,” says Moskowitz.

Normalising Pākehā to learn te reo Māori

While some people question whether it is appropriate for Pākehā families to learn and speak te reo Māori, others see it as a positive contribution to revitalisation efforts. The Moskowitz whānau’s decision to use te reo at home has drawn a mix of responses, with support coming in particular from Pākehā who had previously been unsure about engaging with the language.

Recent data shows that attitudes towards te reo Māori among non-Māori have become increasingly positive. The 2025 State of Te Reo Māori Report found that public support for the language is strong, especially among younger people, but highlighted a gap between valuing te reo and actively learning or using it.

For example, while nearly three-quarters (74%) of non-Māori surveyed agreed that te reo Māori is an important part of New Zealand’s culture, less than half said they were open to improving their proficiency in the future.

Education data also reflects a growing non-Māori interest. Tertiary enrolments in formal te reo Māori courses by non-Māori more than doubled between 2013 and 2024, increasing from 8,380 to 18,380. Researchers note this trend suggests more non-Māori are willing to participate in the revitalisation journey, even if the numbers remain small compared to Māori uptake.

Census figures further underline the language’s shifting place in Aotearoa. The number of people able to hold a conversation in te reo Māori reached a record 213,849 in 2023 – equal to 4.3 percent of the total population, the highest level ever recorded.

“ I really believe that we have a responsibility to uphold te tiriti, to uphold te reo Māori, to uphold Māori reo, culture, tikanga. We’ve seen that done when people moved to other countries around the world, and I really see that as our responsibility here,” says Moskowitz.

“There are Pākehā who are really passionate about supporting Māori culture, Māori reo, and who want to be on the waka all together,” says Moskowitz.