‘Wahine hūmārie’ documentary star Isey Cross dies, aged 106

Tributes flow for Norhland centenarian Isey Cross, who passed away at 106 years.

Tributes continue to pour in following the announcement of Isey Cross’s death, with local iwi leader Pita Tipene describing her as humble and strong.

“Tēnei kuia, he wahine hūmārie, he wahine kaha, koi, tae noa atu ki tana rā matenga, he tino kuia nō roto i ēnei takiwā o Te Tai Tokerau, o te Pēwhairangi.

“I hinga ia i te ratapu, e takoto ana ki tana kāinga mō tēnei wā, ka kawea ia e tana whānau ki Ngāti Manu, ki reira takoto mārika ai.”

She is survived by three of her five children, multiple grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, including Matiu Walters, lead singer of the band Six60.

Her son, James Cross, who co-starred in the film, passed away earlier this year in April at the age of 68. Despite his passing, Isey continued to live independently, celebrated her 106th birthday in April, and remained active in her community.

“Tana tamaiti a James Cross koia ko tana tino kaitiaki. Ko ia anō i hinga i tēnei tau. I tana rironga, taku whakapae i reira ka tino pōuri tana māmā...e mihi atu ana ki a raua tahi kua haere ki te kāinga tūturu mo te tangata.”

James and Isey Cross with actress Rena Owen, of Once Were Warriors fame. Photo: RNZ/Peter de Graaf

The New Zealand Film Commission paid tribute to Isey, describing her as a “confident and astute woman of her community” and expressing sadness at her passing. They acknowledged her longevity and the impact of her story on audiences.

“E te māreikura Isey, Kei te tangi mātou o Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga i tēnei kārere pouri. I whai mātou, i whakanui mātou i tō manawanui i ngā tau tata nei. He wahine maiā, he wahine māhaki ki tō hāpori. Whakapiri atu rā ki tō tamaiti a Hemi, ki ō tūpuna hoki. Okioki atu koutou e”

“We at the NZFC are saddened by the news of your passing. We followed & celebrated your longevity in recent years, such a confident and astute woman of her community. Join your dear son James and your ancestors.”