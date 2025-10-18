‘I don’t drink’: First Nation Elder tasered by Canadian officers during traffic stop

This article was first published on APTN.

A Mi’kmaw Elder was tasered twice by two members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) for refusing to give a breathalyser.

Fred Sylliboy was pulled over by police on Oct. 10 outside his home on Eskasoni First Nation in Unama’ki, Mi’kmaw for Cape Breton in eastern Nova Scotia.

Sylliboy told APTN News that he asked the officers why they were pulling him over. They said it was for a report of an impaired driver.

“’Why in the heck are you pulling me over for impaired driving? I never drank for 30 years, I don’t do drugs, ’ I said, the other one said, ‘you’re reported for impaired driving.’”

A video taken by one of Sylliboy’s family members shows the 58-year-old on the ground after allegedly being tasered the first time.

Sylliboy can be heard on the recording saying, “I don’t drink, you guys don’t understand at all, you guys have no understanding.”

Sylliboy said he was injured in his interaction with police.

“I hit my mouth here and here,” Sylliboy said. “My face, I got marks all over me and then I got the second taze from them and I got marks all over my knees I got a second taze from them too I didn’t expect his to happen.

“I don’t know why this was happening to me.”

Mi’kmaw is Sylliboy’s first language. He said he asked the RCMP for a translator numerous times.

“He didn’t listen, he didn’t make any calls for translators or bringing in Mi’kmaw cop so he told me ‘you’re under arrest, sir,’” said Sylliboy.

“I got really offended because I don’t drink and I told him I am refusing the breathalyser.”

RCMP confirmed with APTN in an email that Sylliboy was charged with refusal to comply with a demand, two counts of assaulting police officers and resisting arrest.

They also confirmed that a conductive energy weapon [Taser] was used.

Leroy Denny, chief of Eskasoni, wasn’t available for an interview. But he posted a message on social media after the incident.

“First and foremost, I have spoken with Fred to offer my support,” the post said. “It is important that he knows the community supports him during this time. Our leadership is constantly pushing the RCMP to learn about our culture and to try and understand our community.

“We are actively working with them in efforts to address the historical disconnect.”

Police in Canada can demand a breath sample “without reasonable suspicion that the driver has alcohol in their body,” according to federal laws.

A first-time offender who refuses testing can receive a minimum fine of $2,000. It can also include a one-year license suspension.

Sylliboy is scheduled to appear in court in December and said he intends to fight the charges.

By Angel Moore of APTN.