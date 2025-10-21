Connecting kai to communities in greatest need

It’s 11 degrees, and the early morning rain starts, drizzly at first until the drops come faster and heavier.

Undeterred, over-60s start to line up on the berm outside Gina and Elmer Pieffer’s home in Western Heights, Rotorua.

The Pieffers run food rescue charity Rotorua Whakaora; Food and feeding whānau is their love language.

They take food that supermarkets and businesses were going to throw out, sharing it every Friday morning with locals struggling with the cost of living.

Gina Pieffer explains, “If you’re on a benefit, you pay your rent, you might be able to pay your power. You don’t have anything left for food.

“Supermarket’s not going to come and turn your fridge off because you didn’t go shopping for food this week. Power company will turn your power off.”

She says whanau overloaded with expenses tend to pay bills first and put buying food last.

“That’s the thing, they can go without the most, and they do. And they shouldn’t have to,” Pfeiffer says,

Figures out in the past week showed annual food prices were up 4.1 percent in September, while overall inflation statistics released on Monday morning showed inflation at 3 percent - a 15-month high.

Elmer Pieffer says they prioritise giving support to superannuitants.

“The 60-plus, they’re kind of like the last ones to ask for help. To reach out and say ‘hey, I need help’ is a big thing for them.”

One man in the growing line outside the Pieffer’s home expresses the gratitude felt by many. “I think they’re an absolutely amazing couple. They put their lives on hold, really, to do this.”

He and others can fill their shopping bags with koha groceries, including fresh fruit and vegetables unwanted by supermarket shoppers.

A lack of space means the produce is laid out on the driveway. Gina and Elmer Pieffer are searching for covered premises to operate from, but in the meantime, they are happy to share the kai from their home.

They say having more space would enable them to help more people - and the need is growing.

Other free pataka kai for pakeke or pensioners operate throughout the week in Tokoroa, Murupara and Kawerau, and face similar demand.

Gloria Te Paki runs the over-60s koha shop in Kawerau, which has more than 120 customers every week.

“Seeing our whānau come in and seeing it in their eyes how grateful they are. It’s beautiful. I’m just grateful to be able to help.”

The help offered by the koha shops is made possible by the generosity of local businesses that donate their surplus kai.

Rotorua Whakaora says the Good Samaritan law makes it possible for shops and supermarkets to donate spare food to charities without worrying they will get sued if someone falls ill as a result.

“They’re not at fault if the food should, at some stage, make somebody else sick. There’s no blame that comes back onto them. That’s completely removed,” Gina says.

By Ruwani Perera of the Hui

Made with support from Te Māngai Pāhō and New Zealand on Air.