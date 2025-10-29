Calls to Indigenous crisis line hit record highs as demand for culturally safe support grows

Lifeline’s Head of Indigenous Affairs, Aunty Marj Anderson, says expanding 13YARN’s services is vital to ensure every Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander person can access culturally safe crisis support. (Image supplied)

This article was first published by NITV.

Warning: this article discusses themes that may be distressing to some readers.

Calls to 13YARN, Australia’s national crisis helpline for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, have surged to more than 100 a day - the highest demand since the service launched two years ago.

The organisation, run by Lifeline Australia, says 2025 has already become its busiest year on record, with forecasts suggesting the number could climb to 170 calls a day over summer.

Lifeline’s Head of Indigenous Affairs, Aunty Marj Anderson, said the spike reflects both rising awareness of 13YARN and a growing need for culturally safe mental health support - particularly following the “March for Australia” protest.

“The climb started when the march [for Australia] started because there’s been a lot of racist rhetoric around those marches, and it really peaked when the attack on Camp Sovereignty happened,” Aunty Marj said.

<b>We know that many Indigenous people are feeling overwhelmed or having difficulty coping right now, and that is reflected in our numbers.</b> — Aunty Marj Anderson

Since September, crisis supporters have been taking more than 100 calls every day.

“It’s quickly becoming the new normal,” Aunty Marj said.

According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, suicide remains the leading cause of death for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children, accounting for one in five deaths among people under 24.

While more people are reaching out for help, Aunty Marj said barriers still prevent many - especially young people - from picking up the phone.

“Access, shame and lack of privacy can all get in the way,” she said.

“Young people often don’t talk to their parents - they text them even when they’re sitting next to each other.”

To better reach younger callers, 13YARN is now developing text and webchat services, which could also support people with disabilities or those in unsafe home environments who can’t safely make a call.

“Our aim is to get to a place where every Indigenous Australian can access culturally safe crisis support,” Aunty Marj said.

“That means finding new ways to connect with those who face barriers to asking for help.”

13YARN’s crisis supporters are all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people trained by Lifeline to offer 24-hour support in a culturally safe and confidential way.

“It’s free, it’s anonymous, and there’s no shame and no judgement,” Aunty Marj said.

“You can yarn with someone who understands.”

By Bronte Charles of NITV.