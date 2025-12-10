‘Social media companies don’t give a damn about our kids’ - Momentum builds for under-16 social media ban

The Government says momentum is building behind an age-limit ban on social media for under-16s, with Education Minister Erica Stanford confirming she is due to take her first paper on the proposal for Cabinet to consider soon, and aims to progress the work before the end of the parliamentary term.

It comes as Australia implements its own ban, a move New Zealand is closely observing as it shapes its approach.

Stanford says being a “fast follower” means Aotearoa can learn from Australia’s early steps.

“We’re looking to what everybody else is doing. We’ll watch very closely what happens in Australia. We’ll learn from their mistakes and their successes,” she said.

Stanford is proposing a two-stage plan, an initial under-16 age-limit ban, followed by a more substantial piece of legislation to regulate social media companies and enforce safer online environments for rangatahi.

“A ban and then the real teeth, which is the bigger piece of work around an act, a serious regulator and that changing of behaviour.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says he is “highly supportive” and sees the move as part of ensuring children have the same protections online as they do offline.

“I feel personally invested in ensuring we deliver our own ban here in New Zealand. We need guidelines and guardrails in place for our kids in the virtual world as we do in the physical world.”

Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour has not yet committed support for the ban, noting the risks of poorly designed restrictions.

“The whole world’s watching Australia because no one really knows what’s going to happen. There are good arguments it could actually make things worse if it drives children into worse parts of the internet or stops them wanting to talk to their parents about it.”

Stanford, who has teenage children, says her personal view is that “social media companies don’t give a damn about our kids”, and she is working across the coalition and the House to get the settings right and secure support.

The political momentum follows the release of Parliament’s Interim Report on protecting young people online.

Acting Chair of the Education and Workforce Committee, Carl Bates, said the inquiry heard “deeply concerning” accounts of online harm, prompting cross-party agreement that stronger action is needed.

The interim report recommends further exploration of major options, including an under-16 social media ban and the establishment of a dedicated online regulator.

“It’s encouraging to see agreement across the major parties on the need to take strong action. The safety of young people is something we can unite behind,” Bates said.

Stanford’s Cabinet paper is expected to reflect both the committee’s early findings and lessons emerging from Australia’s rollout, with the more comprehensive legislative framework to follow next year.