Emergency set net fishing ban to protect threatened hoiho around Otago Peninsula extended

This article was first published by RNZ

An emergency fishing ban off the Otago Peninsula will continue until September next year.

The three-month set-net closure was imposed by Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones to protect the endangered northern hoiho.

Jones announced on Wednesday he was extending the ban by another nine months while officials worked on long-term protections.

“All the options and feedback must be carefully reviewed because this is a move that cannot be rushed,” he said.

“We need to strike the right balance between reducing accidental fishing bycatch of hoiho while not unfairly impacting fishers who work hard to provide for their families and communities.”

The extension followed a High Court challenge from the Environmental Law Initiative, which argued the original ban did not go far enough.

Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones is criticising legal action around the ban. Photo: RNZ / Mark Papalii

Jones said the legal challenge was unfortunate, as it diverted scientists and officials from their work on hoiho protection.

The government had originally aimed to settle on long-term measures during the initial three-month closure, he said.

“Key scientists and officials’ efforts were redirected to responding to litigation rather than focusing on hoiho protection,” he said.

“These delays increase the uncertainty for affected commercial fishers and do nothing to help the hoiho population.”

Public consultation on the long-term measures opened last month.

Submissions close on 12 December.

“While the extension is until September next year, I anticipate receiving advice from my officials early in 2026, and I will make a decision on the longer-term measures that will replace the emergency closure soon after that,” Jones said.

By RNZ