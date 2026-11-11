The long road to farewell Sir Pou Temara

Getting to Ruatāhuna, nestled deep in the Te Urewera ranges, to pay tribute to Sir Pou Temara is not for the faint-hearted.

Apart from the gravel road that stretches for what seems like endless kilometres, there’s the occasional boulder, evidence of landslides, wandering livestock and wild horses with their foals to contend with.

The horses, in particular, seemed more confused by the sudden increase in traffic than anything else. They wandered along the road as though they owned it, seemingly oblivious to the steady procession of vehicles making their way into the valley.

Perhaps it was Sir Pou’s final test of just how far people would go to pay their respects to their mate, mentor or matua.

Road to the hills

For many, it was their first journey into Ruatāhuna and their first opportunity to see for themselves the place Sir Pou called home.

Mist settled over the mountains surrounding Mātaatua Marae, Te Whai-a-Te-Motu, where the renowned Tūhoe scholar and tohunga lay in state.

But there was little sense of gloom.

The people of Ruatāhuna were warm, smiling and welcoming. Manuhiri arrived in their finest outfits, and the stories shared on the taumata kōrero were filled with gratitude for a man who had devoted much of his life to teaching others.

Cars, vans and busloads of mourners arrived throughout the day, representing iwi from across the country, including Ngāi Tahu, Tainui, Taranaki, Whanganui and Te Arawa. Some had travelled from as far away as Rēkohu, the Chatham Islands.

Among them were former students of Te Panekiretanga o te Reo and Te Matapunenga, many of whom spoke of the knowledge Sir Pou had passed on to them, from te reo Māori and karakia to the art of wielding traditional Māori weapons on the paepae.

Photo supplied: Te Taura Whiri i te reo

One of those students, Mataia Keepa, demonstrated how Sir Pou had taught him to use the tewhatewha.

When two tewhatewha are held together, he explained, they resemble the tail of a whale. It was a lesson Sir Pou used to teach the importance of grace and gentle movement when wielding the weapon during oratory.

Keepa demonstrated those movements before going on to use a patu, bringing Sir Pou’s teachings to life before the mourners gathered on the marae.

A man of influence

For a man whose influence extended across generations of Māori language speakers, academics and practitioners, the tributes were a reminder of the breadth of knowledge he possessed and, more importantly, his willingness to share it.

Tini Molyneux recalls Sir Pou’s love of the poetic language and eloquence. So, for his 70th birthday, which was held on the Gold Coast, he asked guests to recite Shakespearean scenes in Māori.

It was the light in his eyes that told them he was in his element. An intriguing passion for someone who, as a young man, spoke only Māori.

Yet it was the knowledge he passed on to others that dominated the tributes.

For many of those who stood to speak, the journey to Ruatāhuna was as much about acknowledging their teacher as it was about farewelling a respected rangatira.

And the place where he lay in state carried its own history.

Te Whai-a-Te-Motu, the name of the wharenui, takes its name from the pursuit of Te Kooti through Te Urewera as he sought refuge from colonial forces. The dense native forests and rugged terrain of the region have long provided shelter for those seeking sanctuary.

For visitors unfamiliar with Ruatāhuna, the journey offered a glimpse into the isolation, history and landscape that shaped the world Sir Pou came from.

Just above the marae sits his modest bach, overlooking the place where hundreds had gathered to farewell him.

Rustic, well-used and unmistakably at home in Ruatāhuna, its neatly maintained grounds were much like Sir Pou himself: well-groomed and carefully presented.

Below, the work of hosting the crowds continued.

Koha arrived from visiting iwi, including buckets of snapper brought by Te Tai Rāwhiti, whose people are seldom short of kaimoana.

Preparations continue a Te Whai a Te Motu. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

And as visitors began making their way home, three enormous army Unimogs could be seen heading towards the marae, carrying more provisions for the crowds.

Near the car park, a marquee provided tea, coffee, sandwiches and cakes for the volunteers managing the steady flow of vehicles and manuhiri. Those coming off the marae could stop for a cuppa before beginning the long journey home.

It was hospitality that reflected the warmth of the people who had welcomed so many into their valley.

For those with whakapapa to Ruatāhuna, the journey was also a return to ancestral lands, a reminder of the connections that remain even after years away.

Preparations continue a Te Whai a Te Motu. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

And while the road into Te Urewera may have tested the patience of those unfamiliar with its twists, turns and wandering animals, the welcome awaiting them made the journey worthwhile.

On the way out, the wild horses were still there, wandering the roads as though nothing particularly extraordinary had happened.

Perhaps, for them, it hadn’t.

But for the hundreds who had made the journey to honour Sir Pou Temara, it was a day to remember.